Family speaks out on Aiken day-care lawsuit, demands site’s closure

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cyberattack took the Maryland Health Department offline this weekend, officials said Sunday. The department’s website was rerouted to the state’s flagship webpage, maryland.gov, as officials went through individual systems to determine whether any information had been stolen. The cyberattack also took away the resources the website normally has available, including the pages inviting Marylanders to apply for Medicaid, get data on local nursing home safety and order free at-home testing for sexually transmitted infections. The Maryland Security Operations Center is now investigating the incident. In an effort to prevent further damage, certain systems have been taken offline and other precautions have been taken, according to the Maryland Department of Health. On Monday, the agency did not update the state’s COVID-19 metrics and referred to a “server outage.” “Data will be updated as soon as possible,” the department said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO