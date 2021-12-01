ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

When Bob Seger Only Sold 800 Tickets and Axed a Kalamazoo Concert

By Bobby Guy
 6 days ago
A 1975 concert on campus at Western Michigan University was canceled because of poor ticket sales. The next year, Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band exploded. Michigan knew Bob Seger was a star long before the rest of the country. Correction: some of Michigan knew Bob Seger was a star...

Kalamazoo, MI
