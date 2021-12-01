When Bob Seger Only Sold 800 Tickets and Axed a Kalamazoo Concert

The scripture from "the Book of Wonder" comes alive as Richard Pryor evangelizes for the gospel of Motown, laying it on thick as a soulful man of God. “Once upon a time, in a kingdom known as Detroit,” began Richard Pryor at Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever, a star-studded television celebration of the Sound of Young America in 1983. He told the Motown story as a fairy tale about “a young warrior named Berry” and his adventures of fighting “in an arena with padded gauntlets.” When the boxing career didn't work out, he “took employment at a local chariot factory called 'Ford.'” His first steps at songwriting not yet epic, young Berry, Pryor tells us, "went out on a great quest, and he found Miracles, and Wonders, and Marvalettes, and he brought the discoveries to a secret place called Hitsville and there he taught them wondrous things."
