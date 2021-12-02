ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

London pre-open: Stocks seen lower on negative US cues

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Thursday after US stocks reversed early losses to end sharply lower overnight. The FTSE 100 was called to open 70 points lower at 7,098, taking its cue from Wall Street, after the first US case of the Omicron...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Moonpig Gr (MOON)

(Sharecast News) - The Financial Mail on Sunday's Midas column told readers to 'buy' shares of Virgin Wines telling them that fears that the company would be negatively impacted by the snarl-up in global supply chains were overdone. UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days. (Sharecast News) -...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Dutch Shell#Uk#Sharecast News#Omicron#Cmc Markets#Who#Oxford University#The Federal Reserve#European#Aj Bell#Permian
Axios

UK to require pre-departure negative COVID test amid Omicron fears

The United Kingdom on Saturday announced that all travelers would be required to submit a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight, regardless of vaccination status. Why it matters: The move comes amid fears that the newly-identified Omicron variant possesses enough mutations to evade immune systems and drive up a new wave of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
CNN

Small stocks are getting crushed. That's a bad sign for the economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. New York (CNN Business) — Smaller American companies are getting crushed in...
MARKETS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than a month away. Every December, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of five predictions for the stock market in the following year that aren't obvious and often aren't very popular. Obviously, nobody has...
STOCKS
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2022

OrganiGram's sales were impressive in its most recent quarter, but its margins weren't. Peloton has slashed the price of its flagship bike, but that may not be enough to generate strong growth numbers next year. Both stocks have been crashing in recent months, and I'm not optimistic that the future...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy