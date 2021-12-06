ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rita Moreno says she used Elvis Presley to make Marlon Brando jealous after he cheated on her

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hleXC_0dC6DqXm00

Rita Moreno has said she used Elvis Presley to get back at Marlon Brando after he cheated on her.

Moreno, 89, appeared on The View while promoting her role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story , which comes 60 years after she appeared in the original screen version.

Discussing being “constantly” cheated on by the Godfather actor, with whom she was in a relationship for eight years, Moreno said: “I found lingerie in his house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears. Really, I was naïve – and I was angry too, just furious.”

Fortuitously, she said that, the next day, she was contacted by Presley’s representatives.

“The next day, the phone rings, and I hear, ‘This is Colonel Parker, my client is Elvis Presley, and Elvis spotted you at the 20th Century Fox commissary, and he liked what he saw. And he would like very much to meet you. Would you like to meet him?’

She added: “And I thought of those panties, and I said, ‘Yes, I would.’”

Moreno went on to date Presley “several times”, saying she found him “sweet but boring”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khGS0_0dC6DqXm00

Her relationship with Brando began after they met on the set of 1952 film Désirée when she was 22.

Speaking about their time together in Netflix documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It , Moreno said: “He was the daddy that I couldn’t please. I didn’t know that – I wasn’t aware of that at all.

“But he was the one I wanted to please, he was the one I wanted to be married to.”

She previously called him “a big love of mine in my life”.

Brando died on 1 July 2004, aged 80.

West Side Story is released in cinemas on 10 December. Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go is available for Digital Download in the UK now.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Biopic: See First Look at Actor Playing the King

Fans of the King of Rock and Roll can finally get a look as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Actor” Austin Butler brings Elvis Presley back to life on the big screen. Butler stars in the upcoming biopic film directed by Baz Luhrmann (“The Great Gatsby,” “Romeo + Juliet,” and “Moulin Rouge!”). Luhrmann just shared the first look at some of the footage from the currently unnamed movie.
MOVIES
musicinminnesota.com

The Life and Music of Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley, or the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is known to many, both young and old to be one of the most iconic American musicians of all time. Though he came from humble beginnings, he rose in fame and fortune over the course of his career that ended too soon.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jealous#West Side Story#Digital Download
CBS News

Rita Moreno sounds off on her career

The 89-year-old tells Bill Whitaker about her longevity in show business and the obstacles she has overcome as she gets set to debut in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of "West Side Story." See their interviews, Sunday on 60 Minutes.
CELEBRITIES
erienewsnow.com

Rita Moreno Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno. Birth place: Humacao, Puerto Rico; raised in New York, New York. Marriage: Leonard Gordon (June 18, 1965-June 30, 2010, his death) Children: Fernanda Luisa (October 28, 1966) Other Facts. Her parents divorced, and she and her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Idaho8.com

Rita Moreno shares how ‘West Side Story’ changed her life

Will be back on the big screen in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story,” next month. It’s another milestone for Moreno, soon 90, who rose to fame for her role as Anita in the original musical film in 1961. Her performance in the film also earned her an Academy Award for best supporting actress.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis,’ Starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and More

All shook up! Elvis Presley fans have been dreaming of Baz Luhrmann‘s biopic since it was first announced in 2014, and seven years later, the wait is almost over. The Moulin Rouge! director also cowrote the screenplay for the film, simply titled Elvis. In July 2019, Austin Butler landed the role of the “Jailhouse Rock” singer after a highly publicized search process. Though the California native is known for his roles in movies including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Dead Don’t Die, he also has a musical background perfectly suited for playing a rock ‘n’ roll icon.
MOVIES
CBS News

Rita Moreno on enduring racism and sexism, the scene that won her an Oscar, and the new "West Side Story"

Rita Moreno is best known as Anita in the movie "West Side Story." The 1961 musical broke box office records and won ten Oscars including best picture and for Moreno, best supporting actress. Not too shabby for a kid from Puerto Rico who arrived in New York with nothing. She says her showbiz longevity is sprinkled with serendipity, but we warn you, beneath the gold plate of her Oscar there is a dark Hollywood tale of pain and betrayal, reinvention and resilience. She's only the third actor to 'EGOT' – winning the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. And as Moreno approaches 90 with a new "West Side Story" coming out– we found an artist who is witty and candid.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Rita Moreno Is Thrilled That There’s Finally an Authentic West Side Story

“To be honest, making West Side Story was intimidating,” Steven Spielberg said at the movie’s lavish premiere in New York on Monday evening. His new film is Spielberg’s first musical; it’s also, of course, a reimagining of a beloved Broadway production that was already adapted into an Oscar-winning film. “There’s...
MOVIES
fox5ny.com

Rita Moreno celebrating turning 90 years old

NEW YORK - Entertainer Rita Moreno will turn 90 years old on December 11, 2021. She talked about the milestone birthday as she co-costed Good Day New York on Thursday morning on FOX 5. When Rosanna Scotto asked what she is doing to celebrate Moreno answered, "Everything I can." The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsday

Rita Moreno honor includes retrospective series

The Museum of the Moving Image is honoring stage and screen legend Rita Moreno, who spent her teen years in Valley Stream, at the institution's annual Moving Image Awards Gala on Dec. 1, and with a retrospective series starting Friday. Moreno, who turns 90 on Dec. 11, is among the...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rita Moreno gets candid in documentary on her decades-long career

At 89, actress Rita Moreno is still in the process of living a remarkable, true Hollywood story, full of heartbreak, political struggle, rejection and triumph. With the documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” director Mariem Pérez Riera fits this path-breaking, EGOT-winning seven-decade career into 90 minutes, with the aid of a subject who can’t help but express herself with radical candor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

367K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy