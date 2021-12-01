ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Is Getting a Remake

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Now that pretty much every theatrical movie is about superheroes or aliens it might sound crazy, but in the late ’80s and early ’90s there was a thriving genre of movie sports comedies. Major League, Bull Durham, Happy Gilmore, The Mighty Ducks, Cool Runnings, and of course White Men Can’t Jump,...

101.9 KING FM

A New ‘Zorro’ Will Reinvent the Character As A Modern-Day Hacker

Over two decades since the release of The Mask of Zorro — and 16 years after its sequel The Legend of Zorro — the swashbuckler film franchise is getting a reboot. Although this time, instead of a mysterious masked swordsman, the titular character will be ... a computer hacker. Directed by Alex Rivera (Sleep Dealer, The Infiltrators) and produced by Sobini Films, Zorro 2.0 is set to begin production in 2022.
20th Century's WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP Reboot Lands a Director

20th Century is moving forward with its remake of the 1992 sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump, as they recently hired Calmatic to direct the film. Calmatic recently wrapped production on the House Party reboot for New Line. The original White Men Can’t Jump movie follows two street basketball hustlers...
101.9 KING FM

Nicolas Cage to Play Dracula in ‘Renfield’

Hey Siri, show me the most perfect casting of 2021. Nicolas Cage is going to be Dracula. Frankly, no more needs to be said than that, but okay fine, here are additional details, via The Hollywood Reporter: Cage has been cast as the famous bloodsucker in Renfield, an upcoming film that focuses less on Dracula and more on his sniveling assistant. That role will be played in the film by Nicholas Hoult, while Chris McKay — who directed The LEGO Batman Movie and moved into live-action earlier this year with Amazon’s The Tomorrow War — is directing.
First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
101.9 KING FM

First ’Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Reveals It’s a Two-Part Film

After Into the Spider-Verse comes... Across the Spider-Verse. The first look at the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is here and it reveals that it is actually the first of two movies that will continue the animated saga of Miles Morales and his various spider-powered friends. The first teaser features Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who’s also currently appearing as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye) and also shows Miles meeting Spider-Man 2099, who appeared in a post-credits scene in Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Oscar Isaac. Check it out below:
101.9 KING FM

‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion picture), MacGruber has gotten his own streaming series. In classic MacGruber fashion, much of the film’s cast has returned for the series, including Will Forte as the Grubes, Kristen Wiig as his love interest, Vicki St. Elmo, and Ryan Phillippe as his straight-laced sidekick Dixon Piper. The actor who played MacGruber’s boss, Powers Boothe, sadly passed away in 2017, so Laurence Fishburne is his new military advisor. And the show’s new villain is Billy Zane as “Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a name that is not funny in any way whatsoever.
Chloë Grace Moretz says a third 'Kick-Ass' would 'have to be kind of perfect'

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Chloë Grace Moretz discussed the possibility of making a third Kick-Ass movie while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Moretz starred as the sword-wielding Hit-Girl in 2010's Kick-Ass and its 2013 sequel, which are based on the comic book series of the same name by writer Mark Millar and artist John Romita Jr.
Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio attempt to save the world in the trailer for the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix has shared a trailer for the sci-fi black comedy “Don’t Look Up” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the world a comet on a collision course with Earth. The pair struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster, including President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande).
101.9 KING FM

Marvel Promised Jamie Foxx Electro Wouldn’t Be Blue In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jamie Foxx will be returning as the villainous Electro, thanks to the MCU’s introduction of the multiverse. When he first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield, Foxx’s character was bright blue. This time around, however, Marvel agreed to take the blue makeup and prosthetics off the table in order to get Foxx to sign onto the project.
101.9 KING FM

Colin Farrell’s Penguin Will Get ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

You might say that Warner Bros. is making a whole bunch of stuff under The Batman umbrella. We already knew that the new Batman movie, which is due in theaters next spring, would get a spinoff series on HBO Max about the police department in Gotham City. But now it looks like there’s going to be a second spinoff show that will emerge from the film, this one about its version of Oswald Cobblepot — AKA the Penguin — played in the movie by Colin Farrell. This series is also intended for HBO Max.
101.9 KING FM

New ‘Black Adam’ Photos Reveal Dwayne Johnson’s Costume

Newly revealed behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Black Adam show Dwayne Johnson in costume as the DC Comics anti-hero. Total Film recently interviewed Johnson about his experience playing Black Adam — a character he's been eyeing for a decade now — as well as dropped three stills taken during production.
Tom Hanks names his three favourite films that he’s worked on

Tom Hanks has revealed the three of his films that he has enjoyed working on the most. Beforehand, the star defined his “favourite” selection as the films that he has had the best personal experience working on, rather than “the way the movies came out”, while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
