ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Campus organizations call for increased efficiency, transparency at BUPD, otherwise abolition

By Tanisha Bhat
Daily Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston University student organizations have called for increased transparency at the BU Police Department following participation in counterterrorism training with Israeli forces in 2017 and interactions with protestors on campus. Multiple local police chiefs, including BUPD Chief Kelly Nee, joined the Anti-Defamation League, an anti-hate organization focused on preventing...

dailyfreepress.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Free Press

StuGov hears BUnited platform updates, progress made on Fall semester goals

Boston University Student Government heard BUnited platform updates centered on addressing on-campus sexual misconduct and concerns with Student Health Services’ gender-affirming healthcare, and a renewed commitment to allocating funds toward local businesses in a meeting Monday night. The meeting began with platform updates from BUnited, StuGov’s executive board for the...
BOSTON, MA
southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Sacramento Observer

NAACP Calls For Justice At West Campus

The Greater Sacramento NAACP and leaders from other local Black organizations are demanding justice for a local Black school administrator after racially-motivated threats were made against her last week. “The NAACP is calling for criminal charges,” said local NAACP President Betty Williams as she stood outside West Campus High School...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Guns#Antisemitism#Bupd#The Bu Police Department#Cas#Change Org
uscannenbergmedia.com

RAs could strike to ‘disrupt the livelihood’ of the USC administration after calling for better pay and greater transparency

A group of residential assistants (RA) are considering a strike if their demands for changes from USC — following cuts in their financial aid packages — are not met, according to the USC RA Organizing Committee. The committee launched its campaign Wednesday with a petition for RAs who have collection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Badger Herald

New UW student organization to create space for queer, trans people of color on campus

A recently-founded student organization is aiming to create space for those who feel out of place in predominantly white queer communities at the University of Wisconsin. Queer and Trans People of Color, also known as QTPOC, was conceived when a group of friends began sharing their experiences as queer and trans people of color, UW student and QTPOC co-founder Daniel Sanji said.
SOCIETY
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Free Thanksgiving grab-and go meals for students provided by Arizona Student Unions and other campus organizations

This Thanksgiving, the University of Arizona Student Unions will be providing free Thanksgiving meals to students staying on campus for the holiday. In this endeavor, the Arizona Student Unions is partnering with Campus Pantry, the Associated Students of the University of Arizona, the Executive Office of the President, the Graduate and Professional Student Council and the Office of the Secretary.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Hastings Community Rallies In Support Of Child Outed As Transgender As Part Of School Board Election

HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) –  Hastings community members rallied on Saturday afternoon to show their support for a school board chair and her child, who was recently outed as transgender during a school board election. Hastings School Board Chair Kelsey Waits did not win re-election in November, and told CNN that the result seemed like a relief. She recently opened up about her story, describing herself as a mother interested in local politics, who felt the tension in the community as COVID-19 pushed classes online and parents split on either side of the mask-wearing debate. But eventually the attacks became personal, and a...
HASTINGS, MN
Brown Daily Herald

Organizations call to end prison gerrymandering

As a state commission prepares to propose changes to Rhode Island’s electoral districts that will last for the next decade, several activist groups and community members are advocating that people who are incarcerated should be counted as members of their home communities. This challenges the status quo of allocating people who are incarcerated to the district that contain the prisons in which they physically reside — a practice that people like Steven Brown, executive director of the ACLU of Rhode Island, call “prison gerrymandering,” in which more voters are allocated to a given district than are voting in it.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Wesleyan Argus

Wesleyan Veterans Organization Supports Off-Campus Community with Share-the-Warmth Donation Drive

The Wesleyan Veterans Organization (WesVO) is running a Share-the-Warmth winter drive from Monday, Nov. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 18, in support of three organizations: Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS), the Center for Children’s Advocacy, and the Women and Families Center of Connecticut. WesVO is asking for donations of warm clothes, toys, school supplies, and hygiene products to be dropped off at donation boxes in High Rise, Fauver, the Hewitt Lounge, the WestCo Lounge, Butterfield A, the Exley lobby, Cardinal Tech, the Resource Center, and Allbritton Center, as well as at various locations in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Free Press

Experts examine how data science can promote racial equity

Data science can be applied to various disciplines and catalyze social change. Boston University’s Office of Research hosted “Research on Tap: Data Science for Racial Equity,” Tuesday examining how data science can be used to promote racial equity. The event emphasized the urgent need for research that “exposes racist policy...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

OP-ED: Developing An Antiracist Foreign Policy

Op-Eds do not reflect the editorial opinion of The Daily Free Press. They are solely the opinion of the author(s). Ikechukwu Okereke (CAS 25) is a first year student of political science and international relations in the College of Arts and Sciences. It is time to develop antiracist foreign policy....
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy