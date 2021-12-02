Campus organizations call for increased efficiency, transparency at BUPD, otherwise abolition

As a state commission prepares to propose changes to Rhode Island’s electoral districts that will last for the next decade, several activist groups and community members are advocating that people who are incarcerated should be counted as members of their home communities. This challenges the status quo of allocating people who are incarcerated to the district that contain the prisons in which they physically reside — a practice that people like Steven Brown, executive director of the ACLU of Rhode Island, call “prison gerrymandering,” in which more voters are allocated to a given district than are voting in it.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO