Utah really be on that BS. Over the last month or so, BOSSIP has been reporting on the ongoing problem with racism in Utah’s public schools. Specifically, the case of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor who took her own life after being abused with hate speech by her white classmates. We noted in both the original story and the update that Davis School District is currently under federal investigation by the Department of Justice for years of ignored complaints of racist attacks against Black students. Under that context, we bring you this…

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO