Bad Bunny isn't used to fame

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full charts are below, but first, some stats: Globally speaking, with more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year Taylor Swift. The most-streamed song of 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” with more than 1.1 billion streams . In the second and third...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO