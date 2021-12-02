What Efforts Foes Shanghai Take As a Financial Center to Protect the Interests of investors

(Yicai Global) Dec. 5 -- In its November Financial Stability Report, the US Federal Reserve noted that its market contacts had become increasingly preoccupied by shocks emanating from China, which could spill over and disrupt the American economy. Close to half of the Fed’s contacts raised the possibility of a significant China regulatory/property market shock in the next 12 to 18 months. This made it the third most cited high-impact risk, following domestic monetary tightening and vaccine-resistant Covid variants.

