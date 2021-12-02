ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny isn't used to fame

By Celebretainment
impact601.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Bunny isn't "used to fame" yet. The 27-year-old star - whose real name is Benito Ocasio - has won a string of awards and was recently named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021 but he admitted he still can't comprehend how much of an impact he's had around the world, and...

POPSUGAR

Not Assimilating to English Has Become the Secret to Bad Bunny's Success

Latinx artists trying to make their way into the American market by singing in English seems to be a tale as old as time for our community. We've seen Marc Anthony, Shakira, and Enrique Iglesias do it and transition into very successful pop stars. Even the movie Selena highlighted the late Selena Quintanilla's transition into the American market.
MUSIC
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full charts are below, but first, some stats: Globally speaking, with more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year Taylor Swift. The most-streamed song of 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” with more than 1.1 billion streams . In the second and third...
MUSIC
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Bad Bunny
Variety

Variety’s Hitbreaker of the Year, Steven Victor, on Pop Smoke’s Bittersweet Success

“I wanted to make Pop Smoke a superstar,” record executive and artist manager Steven Victor says wistfully. He succeeded — the young rapper has two songs on Variety’s Hitmakers 2021 list, “What You Know Bout Love” and “For the Night” — but tragically Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was fatally shot in a rented home in the Hollywood Hills in February 2020 at the age of 20, just as he was achieving that superstardom. Victor, who grew up two blocks from Pop in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Canarsie (although 20 years earlier), signed the deep-voiced rapper to his Universal-distributed Victor Victor Worldwide...
MUSIC
EW.com

Bad Bunny is the year's most-streamed artist on Spotify — again

December has officially arrived — along with music lovers' new favorite tradition: Spotify Wrapped. And for the second year in a row, Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny has snatched the title of the most-streamed artist in the world, despite not releasing a new album in 2021. According to an...
MUSIC
Highsnobiety

Spotify's "Wrapped" Results Are in & Bad Bunny Wins

But the real meat and potatoes of Spotify's results are, as usual, the most-streamed artists and songs. As you can see from Spotify's spiffy graphics, Bad Bunny is basically the world's most popular artist, as far as Spotify is concerned. The Puerto Rican reggaeton savant — who also just happens to be the cover star of Highsnobiety's latest magazine, HighArt — takes the top spot over Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, and Justin Bieber.
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Volvi#Bullet Train
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
