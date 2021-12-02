Mauritius unveils new home and business rooftop solar programs

The plant is located in one of the world's driest and most scorching places, the eastern Sahara Desert, with ample sunshine and vast land. While frequented by sandstorms and extreme temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius, putting solar project equipment susceptible to significant wear-and-tear. In this case, the project was grid-connected in 2018 and has been suffering from malfunction and burning problems now and then due to the vulnerable quality of previous non-Sungrow inverters. Embedded with a high protection level and smart forced air-cooling technology, the central inverter solution SG3125HV for 1500Vdc system utilized in this retrofit project can perform more efficiently and stably even in harsh environments, making it the ideal match for the plant. Optimized for large-scale utility PV plant, the solution enables high yields with maximum inverter efficiency of 99%, compatibility with tracking systems while at the same time ensures low transportation and installation cost due to standard container design. The inverter relies on integrated zone monitoring for online analysis and troubleshooting. Sungrow offers the 24/7 responsive and adept service, ensuring the sustained and reliable operation.

