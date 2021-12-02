ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Mauritius unveils new home and business rooftop solar programs

By Max Hall
pv-magazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMauritius' state-owned electric utility has opened two schemes to drive the deployment of up to 20 MW of household and commercial PV systems, with half of it linked to the home and business charging of electric vehicles (EVs). In line with pledges made in the national budget speech in...

TheConversationAU

There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy

About 650 metres beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria’s coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer. This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy – a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic centre in the town of Traralgon. They chose it – over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind – because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating. The hot aquifer was first reported as long ago as 1962, when government geologist J.J. Jenkin noted...
pv-magazine.com

Request for quotation for EPC companies: Paraquita Bay Microgrid

The British Virgin Islands Electricity Corporation (BVIEC) has published a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to solicit prospective applicants for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for a renewable energy powered microgrid at Paraquita Bay, British Virgin Islands (BVI). After the devastating Category 5 hurricanes that hit the BVI in 2017,...
pv-magazine.com

Partnership formed for molten salt long duration energy storage

Malta, developer of electro-thermal energy storage systems, announced its partnership with Bechtel, an engineering, construction and project management firm. Malta’s system, developed in partnership with Siemens Energy, is energy-source agnostic, able to collect and store energy from solar, wind, or fossil fuels. Its long-duration capability of 10-150+ hours is particularly well-suited to support renewable energy, storing and dispatching power during the intermittent cycles of generation (day to night), and can perform other grid services.
pv-magazine.com

Your next package delivery could be solar powered

MiaSolé, Solar Cloths, and Renault have teamed up to release a “shatterproof” 300 watt solar panel to be attached to the wind deflector of Renault trucks. The solar panel’s purpose is to help the vehicle run electric items while the truck is turned off. The panel can reduce or eliminate fossil-burning engine idling, thus reducing emissions.
pv-magazine.com

GETCA 2022: A “green” future is a promising field for investment

Currently, more and more questions are raised about the transition to renewable energy sources. Many countries have already begun to work on the introduction of new technologies and developments that contribute to the transition to a green economy. As one of the largest energy markets in Central Asia with a current-generation capacity of 12.9 gigawatts, Uzbekistan is well-positioned to address the sector's challenges and ensure the country's energy security. Uzbekistan has great potential for the use of renewable energy sources, namely hydro, solar, and wind energy. This potential is sufficient to reduce the country's dependence on natural gas, which provides 85% of the total electricity production.
pv-magazine.com

Amazon procures more than 1 GW of U.S. solar projects

Amazon has followed its recently announced plan to invest in 274 utility-scale renewables projects throughout the world with the announcement of 18 new projects that it has procured in the United States and Europe, including eight U.S. solar projects. The 18 projects have been procured across the United States, Finland,...
pv-magazine.com

2021 and beyond: European solar manufacturing must shine again

Europe has a clear strategic interest in supporting the redevelopment of solar PV manufacturing on the continent – it goes hand in hand with the further expansion of renewables in Europe. The 2021 semiconductor crisis, and the consequences of undue pressure on the supply chains of our automotive and inverter...
pv-magazine.com

Bahrain issues two tenders for 7.5 MW of PV capacity

Bahrain's Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA) has issued two tenders for the deployment of 7.5 MW of solar power at the Ministry of Labour & Social Development and the Ministry of Education. Through a first procurement exercise, the SEA wants to award a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 5...
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: 8 GW green hydrogen project announced in Chile

French renewable energy developer Total Eren has announced research plans for the development of a large-scale green hydrogen Project called “H2 Magallanes” totaling up to 10 GW of installed wind capacity. It is expected to be located near the borough of San Gregorio, in the Magallanes region, Southern Chile. “The H2 Magallanes installed capacity coupled with up to 8 GW of electrolysis capacity, a desalination plant, an ammonia (NH3) plant, and port facilities to transport the green ammonia to national and international markets. The objective is to conduct studies in order to launch the project in 2025, aiming to produce hydrogen by 2027,” Total Eren wrote on Thursday. Chile wants to reach 25 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030.
pv-magazine.com

Sungrow’s 1500Vdc turnkey solution operates stably in a 100 MW retrofit PV project in Egypt

The plant is located in one of the world's driest and most scorching places, the eastern Sahara Desert, with ample sunshine and vast land. While frequented by sandstorms and extreme temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius, putting solar project equipment susceptible to significant wear-and-tear. In this case, the project was grid-connected in 2018 and has been suffering from malfunction and burning problems now and then due to the vulnerable quality of previous non-Sungrow inverters. Embedded with a high protection level and smart forced air-cooling technology, the central inverter solution SG3125HV for 1500Vdc system utilized in this retrofit project can perform more efficiently and stably even in harsh environments, making it the ideal match for the plant. Optimized for large-scale utility PV plant, the solution enables high yields with maximum inverter efficiency of 99%, compatibility with tracking systems while at the same time ensures low transportation and installation cost due to standard container design. The inverter relies on integrated zone monitoring for online analysis and troubleshooting. Sungrow offers the 24/7 responsive and adept service, ensuring the sustained and reliable operation.
pv-magazine.com

Otovo, Europe’s leading marketplace for solar panels, launches in Germany

Millions of German households are on the receiving end of price increases from their electricity and gas providers. “Otovo is the easiest way for homeowners to get solar panels and storage systems, and thus lower their own electricity bills”, says Christian Rahn, General Manager of Otovo in Germany. “By installing a solar system, a household saves up to 35,000 euros in 20 years as a result of a reduced electricity bill and selling surplus electricity back to the grid.” Rahn expects more than 1,000 new customers in 2022 in Germany – the goal is to achieve a revenue of more than 100 million euros by 2025.
pv-magazine.com

JinkoSolar closes 2 GW distribution contract for DG with Aldo Solar for 2022

Under the agreement, approximately 4 million photovoltaic modules will be distributed, equivalent to 2 GW of installed power. The contract assures the resellers and installers of solar energy in Brazil the continuity of the commercialization of the Tiger Pro family of panels. Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar Co.,...
pv-magazine.com

Acciona signs up to supply solar for 3 GW green hydrogen project

A 3 GW green hydrogen facility planned for Queensland, Australia, could be powered by solar PV after state-owned Stanwell Corporation and Acciona Energia, a subsidiary of Spanish conglomerate Acciona, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on future energy supply for proposed hydrogen production and export. Stanwell has teamed with a...
roi-nj.com

Nessel Energy installs rooftop solar at Fellowship Corporate Center in Mount Laurel

Nessel Energy said it commenced the installation of rooftop solar at 300 and 350 Fellowship Road in Mount Laurel, and the project is scheduled for completion by yearend. Said Ari Nessel, principal of Nessel Development, parent company of Nessel Energy: “What better way to show our own commitment to ESG goals than to install solar on rooftops at Fellowship Corporate Center? It is something we’ve had our sights on since acquiring the site nearly 18 months ago.”
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Providence Business News

Ocean State Job Lot to host largest rooftop solar portfolio in R.I.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A Rhode Island retailer known for its closeout deals on brand-name products is expanding its reputation in a new direction: solar energy. Ocean State Job Lot on Wednesday announced plans to add rooftop solar panels at 10 Rhode Island stores. The 2.5-megawatt solar portfolio, when completed, will be the largest rooftop solar portfolio participating in National Grid’s Renewable Energy Growth Program, which offers long-term, fixed-rate tariffs to incentivize green energy projects, said Harry Oakley, director of energy and sustainability for Ocean State Job Lot.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
pv-magazine.com

Mounting system for rooftop PV relying on large-size solar modules

Spanish mounting system manufacturer Alusín Solar has launched its Picos 4.0 system for rooftop PV systems built with large-size solar panels. The mounting structure was conceived, in particular, for those flat-deck-type roofs with PVC or asphalt covers that cannot be drilled. “Installing a panel horizontally at 10 degrees, with a...
SPAIN

