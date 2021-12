Flow batteries based on vanadium, zinc-bromine and a few other materials are already proving their worth in energy infrastructure projects around the world. There is, however, a long list of materials with the potential to lead to the design of flow batteries with lower cost, better performance, longer lifetimes and more. And the same can be said of other technologies in energy storage, and in other fields entirely. In all of these cases, narrowing down the list of possible materials, and finding those with the optimal set of characteristics for a particular application, can be an extremely time-consuming process.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO