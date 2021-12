What does it take to break records at an automotive auction? A couple of things will do the trick, it seems. The car itself could simply be an object of irreproachable talent, as is the case with this Porsche 918 Spyder. Or, it could be a rare classic from Italy like this Ferrari 250 GTO that sold for nearly $50 million. But there's another way to get sellers to shell out record-breaking sums of cash at an automotive auction - all you need to do is make sure that the vehicle in question was owned by Kanye West. The rap artist and record producer's fleet of Ford trucks and SUVs were auctioned off for a whisker under $435,000, and one of those trucks shattered records.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO