Ahead of the release of the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion, Square Enix released a statement, warning players about potential congestion. This also includes preventative measures that it will take against congestion once FFXIV Endwalker releases. Similarly to the release of the Stormblood expansion, instanced areas will return to prevent congestion in high traffic areas. Additionally, the statement highlights the use of the “Visit Another World Server” login feature. However, none of these measures are full proof, and Square Enix states that players may experience congestion in FFXIV Endwalker despite these measures.

