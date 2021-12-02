ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Must-See! Guide To Local Central MN Light Displays

By Ashli Overlund
 3 days ago
If you're looking for a good holiday light display, look no further! You've definitely come to the right place. Check out all of the local holiday and Christmas displays in our area. If you know of a light display that's not...

MIX 94.9

Check Out This Ice Skating Loop Only 1 Hour from St. Cloud

Growing up, if I wanted to ice skate I had to either go to a lake that had been plowed off, or hit up open skate at the hockey arena in town on Sunday nights. I loved lacing up my skates and doing laps and laps and laps with my friends around the rink, but I just recently learned about this ice skating loop in Maple Grove that sounds like something that belongs at the top of a winter bucket list.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
MIX 94.9

Free Christmas Things To Do Around The St. Cloud Area

'Tis the season! It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...but, that shouldn't mean breaking the bank so that you and your family can have a fun time. In fact, there are several events happening around the St. Cloud area that are fun, family-friendly...and my favorite 'F' word...FREE! Yes, FREE.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Ice Castles Returning to Minnesota Community This Winter

NEW BRIGHTON -- After taking last year off, the Ice Castles are returning to Minnesota. This year's winter playground will be in New Brighton. Ice Castles Founder Brent Christensen says every castle they create is a little different, but you can expect to see a lot of your favorite features.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Local Vet Moves Into Habitat House

SAUK RAPIDS -- The second Veterans' home built by Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is ready to be occupied. Mark Barth, a local veteran, will be moving into his new home with his family. The four-bedroom home is off of Benton Drive. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director of Central...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's annual tree lighting ceremony is coming up. The event will be held this Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center. Join Mayor Dave Kleis for free musical entertainment along with hot chocolate, cider and cookies. Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters. Do Not...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

MUST SEE: Photos Of Free ‘Walk Through Christmas’ Event

The Waters Church in Sartell is hosting their 11th annual Walk Through Christmas, COVID edition this year with a special Grinch theme. The event is currently underway now through December 5. It's an interactive Christmas walk that will take you deep into the woods of Waters Church. Guests can watch as actors tell the story of the Grinch. You'll also be able to get free cookies and cocoa at the Whoville bakery!
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

Holidazzle Returns to Minneapolis this Christmas Season

MINNEAPOLIS -- Holidazzle will return to Minneapolis later this month. The Christmas festival will be held Friday through Sunday, December 17th through the 19th. Friday 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Organizers say there will be seasonal entertainment, Santa,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Follow Up: Your Favorite Minnesota Craft Brews May Not Be Available In The Near Future

Darin Dorholt of Westside Liquor in Waite Park informed me over the weekend of the announcement that Ball Corporation, a major supplier of aluminum cans for the brewery industry, announced suddenly that they were raising their rates and minimum orders for their non-contract customers; many of which include the smaller craft breweries across the country as well as here in Minnesota. He recognized immediately what that COULD mean for the breweries, liquor stores, and consumers who enjoy the many varieties of craft beers offered here in central Minnesota. Higher prices and possibly fewer options.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Multi-Venue Speakeasy Planned for St. Cloud on Friday

ST. CLOUD -- You can put on your 1920's era clothes and participate in a speakeasy-style event this Friday in downtown St. Cloud. The Whit Gallery is hosting its first Cloudy Nights Speakeasy. Heidi Jueb says it is a multi-venue cultural experience and pub crawl. There will be 1920s style...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Granite City Classic Basketball Event Will Feature a Record Amount of Teams

This year's Granite City Classic boys and girls basketball event December 29-30 in St. Cloud will feature a record amount of teams. Breakdown Sports USA organizes and runs the event. Justin Hegna from Breakdown Sports USA joined me on WJON this week. He says this will be the biggest basketball event in the country with 70 varsity teams and more than 150 lower levels teams. Hegna says:
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

CentraCare Still Plans to Light Up Hospital Despite No Festival

ST. CLOUD -- The night sky will illuminate over St. Cloud Hospital this holiday season. CentraCare will be turning on their Christmas light display Thursday night outside of the hospital. Due to the pandemic, CentraCare will not be holding their traditional Festival of Lights event which has accompanied the lighting...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Check Out This Epic Sauk Rapids Light Display With 45K+ Lights

One of my favorite holiday pastimes is driving around the area with hot cocoa and cookies and checking out the beautiful lights in the area. Sometimes, I get lucky by stumbling into a really neat one. Usually, I hear about really good displays based on word of mouth. Luckily for me, the internet exists and people promote their own light displays there!
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s Most Popular Holiday Movie Is…

The results are in. Before looking at the most recent study through preply.com of the most popular holiday movies in each state, I would have guessed that Minnesota's favorite Christmas movie would be "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation". That's the one I hear everyone talk about. Maybe you are one of those people that can look at another person across the room at a holiday party and recite a line from a popular christmas movie, and 4 other people holding glasses of eggnog raise them in the air and follow your movie line with cheers and laughter, and sometimes recite the next line from the movie. I've never been able to do that.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Cold Spring Bakery Hosting Gingerbread House Decorating

When I was a kid, we always decorated gingerbread houses before Christmas! It's one of my beloved holiday traditions...and it helped that it was fun AND delicious!. We always turned our gingerbread house decorating into a competition. I'm not even sure what the prize was if there even was one. But, one thing is for sure...everyone is a winner when you decorate a gingerbread house!
COLD SPRING, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

