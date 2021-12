Would you like to be shopping in a store when hammer-wielding thugs charge in to smash display cases and make off with armloads of merchandise? Me neither. Yet that scenario is on the minds of shoppers and store clerks this holiday season. They’ve seen the footage of—and in some cases experienced—brazen attacks on retailers across the country. Chicago has had its share, with stores invaded in Oak Brook, along the Magnificent Mile, and on the Gold Coast.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO