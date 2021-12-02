ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police arrest Kansas man after stabbing sends victim to hospital

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police responded to home...

JC Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after crash at Legends Outlet mall

KANSAS CITY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the victim. A vehicle struck Lawrence Edward Walford, 82, Kansas City, Kansas, as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Walmart, according to KCK Police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS transported...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Traffic stop leads to drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 2, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for an alleged traffic infraction on 150th and Q.4 Road in rural Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Through...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas man dies after ejected in motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Thomas Sherwood Jackson II, 60, Fairview, Kansas was southbound on U.S. Highway 75 at 270th Road. The motorcycle traveled into the east ditch. Jackson was...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas man, woman captured after fatal shooting, theft

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have two suspects in custody. Just after 9p.m. November 24, police responded to a residence in the 200 Block of Yorkshire Drive in Lawrence reference a shooting, according to Lieutenant David Ernst. Officers arrived on scene and located an 18-year-old...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Accident claims the lives of two Manhattan youth and injures three

Kansas Highway Patrol reported two 14-year old youth were fatality victims in a one vehicle accident about one a.m. Sunday on Fort Riley Boulevard ( K-18 ) at Scenic Drive. The fatality victims were identified as Kenni Cantu, 14, and Gaysha Alfred, 14. The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer they were riding in, Paris Burgess, 17,and another passenger Alecia Reyna Smith Haynes, 13, were transported to Via Christi Hospital. One more passenger in the vehicle, Jean Carlos Vazques-Ponce, was transported to KU Medical Center. All of those in the vehicle were from Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Arrest: Man killed outside Kan. restaurant where he worked

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected in the deadly shooting last month of another man outside a southeast Wichita restaurant. KAKE TV reports that 43-year-old Marshall Green Jr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of intentional second-degree murder in the Nov. 10 shooting death of 45-year-old Monzell Brocks.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. man acquitted in 4-year-old granddaughter's death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: Kansas man stole box truck with cabinets, flooring

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of E. Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Faith Furniture reported a 60-year-old man later identified as Mark...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police ID Kan. woman killed crossing street in motorized wheelchair

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash identified 55-year-old Tracey Crawford of Wichita. Just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Rock and Funston. On arrival, they located Crawford deceased after an apparent collision with a vehicle. Investigators learned that...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Man dies after he is shoved in Kan. bar parking lot argument

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal incident and have identified 50-year-old Stephen Long of Seguin, Texas as the victim. Just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance call at Blu nightclub in the 8700 block of W. Maple in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Police located Long in the parking lot, unresponsive with a head injury.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Deputies find stolen vehicles in river bed, arrest Kan. teens, man

FORD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of vehicle thefts and have made an arrest. Just after 5:30a.m. Wednesday, police were called to an address on Robin Road in Dodge City for report of a stolen vehicle, according to a media release. Approximately an hour later police responded...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police ID man found with gunshot wounds in Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in Hutchinson. Just before 1:30am. Thursday hours, police responded to a report of a shooting in the alley behind the 320 Landing Apartments, 322 E. 1st Avenue, in Hutchinson, according to a media release. On scene, officers located Michael Pena, 38 of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
JC Post

KBI: 68-year-old man found dead in his Kansas home

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Galena Police Department are conducting a death investigation in Galena, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, Galena Police officers were dispatched to 801 East 11th Street in Galena after a subject reported...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sentencing scheduled for convicted Kansas City officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted of shooting and killing a Black man will be sentenced on March 4, a judge ruled Thursday. Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted last month of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

JCPD remembers Officer Wilson "Alex" C. Johnson Jr.

Friday marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Junction City police officer Wilson “Alex” C. Johnson Jr. in the line of duty. JCPD posted via social media this week that at 4:30 am on December 3, 2001, Officer Wilson C. A. Johnson, Jr, received a fatal gunshot wound while assisting a domestic battery victim to recover her two children who were being held in a Junction City apartment building. The domestic battery suspect shot Officer Johnson during a confrontation in the apartment. Officer Johnson died at the scene.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Teen suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
MICHIGAN STATE
JC Post

Jewish education center in Kansas City vandalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police continue to investigate vandalism at a Jewish community and educational center on the city's upscale Country Club Plaza. Rabbi Yitzchak Itkin said vandals who hit the Chabad on the Plaza Tuesday morning threw papers and books around, tore out electric wires and caused water damage throughout the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Child, suspect dead and 2 injured after standoff at Kan. home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home shot two children and a woman in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday before turning the gun on himself, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office said. Officers who responded to a call of a shooting at Wellborn Park found a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas man hospitalized after car strikes a train

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man was hospitalized after his car struck a train on Old Highway 40 in far eastern Saline County Thursday. Just after 5:30a.m. Ray Snider, 67, of Abilene, was eastbound on Old Highway 40 in a 2006 Mercury Milan when the car struck a train that was stopped on the track approximately 300 feet east of N. Amos Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

79-year-old allegedly threatened RCPD officer with a gun

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer in the 1000 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 79-year-old suspect identified as Stanley Edward Hoerman, 79,...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

