ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Court News

kingsburyjournal.com
 3 days ago

The money collected on a $117.50 speeding ticket is distributed to the following sources: $39 to the school district in the county where the violation occurred, $30 to the Law Enforcement Officer Training Fund, $23.50 to the Unified Judicial System for court automation, $11 to the 911 Telecommunicator Training Fund, $6...

www.kingsburyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Court news: Two face felony charges for abandoning dog in DL apartment

Two people face felony charges for allegedly abandoning a dog and letting it nearly starve to death in a Detroit Lakes apartment. Emilio James Bunker, 29, of rural Ogema and Savanna Lynn Antell, 25, of rural Mahnomen have been charged in Becker County District Court with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor abandoning an animal.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Court News#Viborg
michiganchronicle.com

Michigan School Gunman Wanted To ‘Murder As Many As Possible’

New disturbing evidence has emerged about the accused gunman in the Michigan school shooting that took place Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley went to Oxford High School with the intention to “murder as many as possible,” as written in a journal entry and recorded cellphone video police found in his backpack.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

North Tyneside teacher banned after upskirting vulnerable girl

A tutor who took photos up a vulnerable teenage girl's skirt during one-to-one lessons has been banned from teaching. Alan Finlay was employed by North Tyneside Council in 2016 and worked at its virtual school, an initiative that caters for children in care. The girl had become "increasingly uncomfortable" with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Philly cops, prosecutors’ probes of death of Black transgender woman reveals flaws in state law

By Victoria Ebner When Naiymah Sanchez remembers the people she looked up to as a young woman in the Philadelphia community, the names that come to mind are those of the trans women she met at her local community center. “As a young trans person, we didn’t have this representation, so coming out into the […] The post Philly cops, prosecutors’ probes of death of Black transgender woman reveals flaws in state law appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland prisons unconstitutionally placing mentally ill inmates in solitary confinement, lawsuit claims

Mentally ill inmates at Maryland’s prisons are being held in solitary confinement, exacerbating their illnesses and violating their constitutional rights against being submitted to cruel and unusual punishment, according to a federal lawsuit. Filed last month on behalf of several unnamed defendants by the nonprofit organization Disability Rights of Maryland, the suit claims that state prisons ...
MARYLAND STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested on charges of carjacking, attempted murder

Diamond Nicole Cromarty, 22, was arrested this evening on a warrant following investigation of a sworn complaint regarding a carjacking and stabbing. According to the sworn complaint, at 8:00 p.m. on November 9, the victim was approached by a young black female while she was depositing her rent in the 3100 block of NW 13th Street. The young woman was riding a bicycle and reportedly approach the victim and said, “Ma’am, could you please help me? I’m homeless, I have nowhere to go, and I haven’t eaten anything.” The victim believed the young woman to be about 15 years old, so she offered her a ride to McDonald’s, but the young woman said she didn’t like McDonald’s and asked to be taken to Wendy’s instead. While on the way to Wendy’s, the victim started to feel like something wasn’t right, and she decided to go to the Family Dollar at NE 23rd Avenue and NE 9th Street to try to get the young woman out of her car.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Charged With Attempted Murder In The Shooting Of A CPD Officer

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were charged with attempted murder in the Wednesday night shooting of a Chicago Police officer in Calumet Heights, authorities said. Adonis Covington, 21, of Gresham, and Michael Taylor, 26, of Avalon Park, were charged with multiple felonies, including two counts attempted murder, according to Chicago Police. Michael Taylor, 26. A mugshot of Adonis Covington, 21, was unavailable. Police pulled over the car to conduct a “traffic investigation” Wednesday night in the 9200 block of Stony Island Avenue when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire with the offenders, police said. A Chicago Police officer was shot in the leg and the offenders tried to flee, police said. The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized. One of the offenders was shot in the torso, and his condition was unknown, according to police. Covington and Taylor were taken into custody shortly after the incident in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said. They are set to appear in bond court Saturday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Sam H Arnold

The Mysterious Somerton Man

In most cases, the police have some hint or a clue to help solve the mystery. They are rarely left completely baffled, especially with the advancements in DNA analysis. Unfortunately, this has not been the case with the mysterious Somerton man.
DL-Online

Court news: Detroit Lakes man gets 15 months for police chase

Richard Joseph McDonald, 50, of Detroit Lakes, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. According to court records, on Sept. 17, 2018, a White Earth tribal police officer saw a 2003 Cadillac CTS traveling westbound on County Road 34, White Earth.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy