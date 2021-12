Pauline Herr is experiencing her own meteoric rise in the dance space, and her latest single “care about u” only continues to fuel her upward trajectory. Her impressive triple threat of talents includes producing, songwriting, and singing on many on her own records, her latest single included. The new song, titled “care about u” is dedicated to her best friend, and fellow artist, Rossy and is out via San Holo’s Bitbird imprint. The release has already seen massive support on streaming services like Spotify, where it’s been featured on the in-demand creamy and Friday Cratediggers playlists, as well as Apple Music where it’s been featured on the platforms’s New In Electronic and Electronic Pop playlists.

