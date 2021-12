Just because flats technically keep your feet closer to the ground, doesn’t mean they’re always more comfortable than heels. We know all too well that a stiff leather upper or lack of cushioning can mean blisters and throbbing arches. But whether you plan to wear them as dress shoes, work shoes, everyday shoes or while you travel, the most comfortable flats for women will keep you feeling supported for hours. What to look for in comfortable flats for women Podiatrists agree that the most comfortable flats for women have ample cushioning, breathable linings to keep feet cool and malleable uppers that won’t...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO