The New Orleans Saints have been in the midst of a tough stretch, having lost each of their last four games. A quarterback change for New Orleans is seemingly on the way, which could help get the Saints back on the right track, though the potential return of star halfback Alvin Kamara would go a long way towards ending the losing skid. Kamara’s status is still up in the air for his team’s Thursday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO