Governor Andy Beshear is urging people to not panic about any new variants of COVID-19 just yet, as they wait for more information to come in. The omicron variant that was recently identified has put health officials on alert, but Governor Beshear says there’s still too many unknowns about it to start worrying just yet—he says when they get more information, they’ll put it out to the public as soon as possible.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO