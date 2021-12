I can’t tell you how much I absolutely hate the current Android widget for Google Play Books. It gets you quick access to books by showing you a cover flow of the titles you’ve most recently accessed, so by that standard, it’s functional enough and isn’t really bothering anyone by existing, but man, is it ugly! A vertical or rather diagonal book stack that you must swipe through with minimal information and really no customization allows me to say with confidence that it’s the least attractive widget I’ve ever seen, and that alone makes it not worth using.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO