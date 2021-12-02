Dollar General narrows annual sales forecast

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) slips after sailing past estimate with its Q3 earnings report and lifting its guidance for the fiscal year. There was a lot of focus on what Dollar General would say about pricing going into the report following Dollar Tree's (NASDAQ:DLTR) big $1.25 announcement, but the biggest surprise is the aggressive store expansion plans set. Those plans include the acceleration of DG's pOpshelf store concept to nearly triple the store count next year. Looking further ahead, Dollar General (DG) is targeting a total of approximately 1,000 pOpshelf locations by the end of FY24. The retailer also plans to expand its footprint internationally for the first time, with plans to open up to ten stores in Mexico by the end of FY22.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO