Dollar General narrows annual sales forecast

 3 days ago

(Reuters) – Dollar General Corp narrowed its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, as returning...

Dollar General reports $8.5 billion in sales during third quarter

Dollar General Corporation has reported financial results for its fiscal year 2021 third quarter ended October 29. “We are pleased with our third quarter results, and I want to thank our associates for their unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of our customers, communities, and each other,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “During the quarter, we made meaningful progress advancing our key initiatives, while continuing to successfully deliver for our customers, despite a challenging operating environment.
Dollar Tree is raising its prices for good

(Black Information Network)—It’s no secret that the nation’s economy is reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Record-high prices at the grocery store and gas pumps have plagued Americans for weeks, and now one of the last low-priced retailers is raising following suit. Dollar Tree announced Tuesday (November 23)...
Dollar General is targeting new customers with a new store model and name

New York (CNN Business) — Dollar General has become a retail empire by building small stores in rural towns across America to attract mainly low-income shoppers. Now, the company will expand its push to win wealthier customers in the suburbs using a new store model and name: Popshelf. Dollar General...
Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) earned $665.59 million, a 21.66% increase from the preceding quarter. Dollar General's sales decreased to $8.52 billion, a 1.53% change since Q2. Dollar General earned $849.57 million, and sales totaled $8.65 billion in Q2. What Is ROIC?. Earnings data without context...
Why Dollar General Stock Got Cheaper Today

Shares of modern day five-and-dime super-chain Dollar General (NYSE:DG) slipped lower on Thursday, down 3.3% as of 12:45 p.m. ET despite beating projections on third-quarter earnings this morning. Analysts had forecast Dollar General would earn $2.01 per share on sales of just under $8.5 billion in fiscal Q3. In fact,...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Kroger, Boeing, Dollar General and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Kroger — Shares of Kroger ran up 11% after the grocery chain posted a better-than-expected quarterly report. The company reported earnings of 78 cents per share on revenue of $31.86 billion. Analysts expected a profit of 66 cents per share on revenue of $31.23 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Five Below Stock Jumps, Dollar General Falls As Both Beat Views, Guide Higher

Five Below (FIVE) easily beat third-quarter estimates late Wednesday and the teen and tween-centric off-price retailer delivered a strong full-year forecast. Dollar General (DG), another big discount chain, topped views slightly early Thursday and raised full-year targets. Five Below stock jumped overnight while Dollar General stock fell before Thursday's open.
Dollar General Accelerates Expansion on Multiple Fronts as Q3 Comps Dip

Same store sales declined 0.6% during the quarter ended Oct. 29, as Dollar General faced a challenging prior year comparison. On a two-year stacked basis, which is how many retailers have taken to reporting same store sales to even out the impact of 2020 sales spikes related to COVID-19, comps increased 11.6%. The company’s total sales, which benefitted from the addition of new stores, increased $3.9% to roughly $8.5 billion.
Dollar General plans to grow by expanding Popshelf concept and opening stores in Mexico

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) slips after sailing past estimate with its Q3 earnings report and lifting its guidance for the fiscal year. There was a lot of focus on what Dollar General would say about pricing going into the report following Dollar Tree's (NASDAQ:DLTR) big $1.25 announcement, but the biggest surprise is the aggressive store expansion plans set. Those plans include the acceleration of DG's pOpshelf store concept to nearly triple the store count next year. Looking further ahead, Dollar General (DG) is targeting a total of approximately 1,000 pOpshelf locations by the end of FY24. The retailer also plans to expand its footprint internationally for the first time, with plans to open up to ten stores in Mexico by the end of FY22.
Dollar General Will Open 1,000 More Popshelf Locations in the Future

Discount retailer Dollar General plans to open 1,000 Popshelf future locations by 2025, with 100 new stores planned for 2022. Dollar General’s first two Popshelf stores opened near Nashville in October 2020. The stores are geared toward a higher-income clientele, mostly targeting suburban women with annual household incomes between $50,000 and $125,000.
TD Bank beats profit estimates, lifts dividend 13%

(Reuters) – Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit, driven by growth across its U.S. and Canadian retail banking divisions, and raised its dividend by 13%. Canada’s second-largest lender said its adjusted net income rose to C$3.87 billion ($3.02 billion), or C$2.09, in the fourth quarter ended...
Allianz promises dividend increase of at least 5%

BERLIN (Reuters) – German insurer Allianz on Thursday announced plans to increase its dividend per share by at least 5% for fiscal year 2021 compared to the previous year. “Allianz SE strives to offer attractive dividends to its shareholders,” the Munich-based company said in an ad hoc statement. Allianz is...
Dollar General plans to go international with Mexico locations

Alongside its Q3 results, the retailer shared plans to open 1,000 Popshelf locations by fiscal year-end 2025, and up to 10 locations in Mexico. Dollar General unveiled aggressive expansion plans that include its first stores outside of the U.S. and the acceleration of the rollout of its more upscale Popshelf store concept.
Dollar General Earnings Preview

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dollar General will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.01. Dollar General bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
