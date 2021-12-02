ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

The Weekender: The Steeles, Amahl and the Night Visitors and More!

By Alex Svejkovsky
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- We have your events guide to make your holiday season merry and bright....

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MUST SEE: Photos Of Free ‘Walk Through Christmas’ Event

The Waters Church in Sartell is hosting their 11th annual Walk Through Christmas, COVID edition this year with a special Grinch theme. The event is currently underway now through December 5. It's an interactive Christmas walk that will take you deep into the woods of Waters Church. Guests can watch as actors tell the story of the Grinch. You'll also be able to get free cookies and cocoa at the Whoville bakery!
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Cloud, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Must-See! Guide To Local Central MN Light Displays

If you're looking for a good holiday light display, look no further! You've definitely come to the right place. Check out all of the local holiday and Christmas displays in our area. If you know of a light display that's not on this list, let us know about it. Fill out the form below. And, keep coming back. We'll keep updating this list all season long!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Country Stars With December Birthdays

December is a truly glorious month: It's when Christmas carols break out, mistletoe is hung (to both excitement and dismay), twinkling lights are everywhere and gifts appear under the tree. Depending on where you live and what you believe, there's Santa Claus, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, St. Lucia's Day, Three Kings Day, Ramadan, Boxing Day and many other celebrations taking place -- including birthday celebrations.
ENTERTAINMENT
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Keith Urban Pays High School Students a Surprise Visit

It's not every day a music superstar pops in to visit a high school. But on Tuesday (Nov. 30), Keith Urban did just that, and more. Together with the CMA Foundation, the 12-time CMA Award winner stopped by unannounced to surprise students from Hillwood High School's Rock Band, Orchestra, Choir and Band departments. During his visit, Urban shared words of encouragement and offered advice on songwriting, performing, the music business and more during a special Q&A session.
HIGH SCHOOL
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy