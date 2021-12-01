Bolden selected as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week

Duke freshman AJ Griffin has been named ACC Freshman of the Week after averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over two home wins. Griffin shot 8-of-15 (.600) from the field in the Blue Devils’ wins over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday and Lafayette on Friday, coming off the bench in both contests. The Ossining, N.Y., native brought down a career-high six rebounds to go with five points and two assists in 16 minutes against Gardner-Webb. He followed up with a career-high 18 points in the Lafayette win on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. Fourteen of his points, including all four three-pointers, came in the second half to help Duke pull away in a 33-point victory.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO