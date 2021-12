Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is having a harder time keeping costs in check as inflation picks up and the lender invests in its domestic consumer franchise. Noninterest expenses rose 7.4% from the third quarter to C$3.14 billion ($2.5 billion), the Toronto-based bank said Thursday. That’s an acceleration from the previous 5.9% quarter-over-quarter gain it reported in August.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO