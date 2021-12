Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets (11/24/21) Dr. Robert M. Spooney is an exemplary pastor, preacher, teacher and social activist who epitomizes focused leadership. Ordained over twenty years ago, Dr. Spooney has since been emboldened to daily action through service motivated by divinely-prescribed commitments to his faith and invigorated to a pursuit of social justice for all. He is the Pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Institutional Church in Orlando, Florida. Mt. Zion is the oldest African American Church in Orlando. He currently serves as the Treasurer and Bible Expositor for the West Coast Baptist Association of the Florida General Baptist Convention and he is the immediate past President of the Congress of Christian Education of the West Coast Baptist Association, Florida General Baptist Convention. In addition, Dr. Spooney is the former president of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, he also serves as Chairman of the OCPS Academy of Academic Excellence Community Relations Council and Chairman of the Parramore Community Engagement Council.

