(BPT) - Now that it’s the winter holiday season again, schedules and to-do lists are fuller than ever. Between work, family and getting ready for all the celebrations, it’s easy to forget to take care of yourself. Remember to take a deep breath and carve out some time to focus on self-care, including that all-important part of you — your body’s skin. After a few moments for yourself, you’ll be ready to conquer the holidays (and dry winter skin) like a boss.

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO