Two Local Students Win Full Scholarship Through Vaccine Incentive Program

Photo Nicholas Cho (Grade 11) Ridgewood NJ, Two Ridgewood High School students, Nicholas Cho (Grade 11) and Joshua Fishkin (Grade 10) were accepted into The William P. Lauder Junior Internship Program, a highly competitive program offered by the University of Southern California Shoah Foundation – The Institute for Visual History and Education. Only forty students, in grades 7-11, are selected from a nationwide pool to participate in a “dynamic and unique learning opportunity to engage with testimonies – personal stories – from survivors and witnesses of genocide.” To be considered, both RHS applicants submitted a personal letter of interest and a reference letter from an educator familiar with the student’s educational background.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO