Strolling carolers, live musicians in select stores, downtown carriage rides, and more are part of Downtown Warrensburg's Dickens' Christmas this Saturday, December 4, 2021. Warrensburg's Dickens' Christmas is happening from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM CST. In addition to the above, there will be a Pop-Up Winter Warrensburg Farmers' Market on Market Street. Artisans will be demonstrating their craftsmanship in storefront windows. And chestnuts will be roasting on an open fire.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO