10 iconic bands that have reunited in the past 5 years

By Nicole Johnson
Brenham Banner-Press
 3 days ago

Stacker has examined various entertainment and...

www.brenhambanner.com

thecranberryeagle.com

1980s band reunites for Butler show

Members of Pittsburgh's Haywire Band will reunite for an acoustic concert at the Butler Sons & Daughters of Italy Hall, 338 S. Main St., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The rock band, which rose to fame in the 1980s, will perform original songs in the form of a Nashville Songwriters Night. Three founding members, Arte Tedesco, Howard “Hutch” Hockenberger and Jim “Slim” Varhola, will discuss the background of their work before playing.
BUTLER, PA
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
247tempo.com

Most Popular Bands of the Last 10 Years

The last 10 years saw the evolution of several genres of music along with big changes in how we get our songs. Rap, indie rock, electronic, country, and all sorts of combinations of them have dominated the charts over the last 10 years. Big trends included the return of traditional instruments like mandolin and banjo in indie rock by the likes of Mumford and Sons and Vance Joy and the meteoric rise of K-pop and reggaeton on the world stage. Meanwhile, Rap music became the most listened to genre in the United States.
MUSIC
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Celebrating this incredible journey:’ Band members reunite, pay tribute to Michael Stanley

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Rehearsals are underway for a very special concert paying tribute to Michael Stanley by reuniting the original members of the Michael Stanley Band, The Resonators and other special guests. “It’s five decades of music celebrating this incredible journey that Michael Stanley took his fans on,” said Barry Gabel, Sr. Vice President […]
NORTHFIELD, OH
SignalsAZ

Band Reunion Tours Have Never Been Hotter — Here’s What’s Coming

​If there’s been one comfort as a result of the pandemic, it’s that many of our most beloved bands from the ’60s through the ’90s have reunited and are hitting the road again (some who never broke up, like the Rolling Stones, are also returning to stages). Whether it’s the punk-era glam of Blondie, the prog-rock kings from Genesis, the blue-eyed soul of the Doobie Brothers, or the soulful pairing of TLC, we’re talking full-on nostalgia and grownup fun. ​
MUSIC
naplesillustrated.com

Celebrating 50 Years: Naples Concert Band

Time sure flies. Did you know that the Naples Concert Band is celebrating its fiftieth season? This nonprofit band entertains the community one Sunday each month during season with live performances of marches, pops, show tunes, and classical selections in Cambier Park in downtown Naples. This month’s concert takes place December 5. Concerts are free, but donations are welcome to support the band and its scholarship fund.
NAPLES, FL
Rolling Stone

Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Country Band Finally Reunites After Lengthy Hiatus

The country band Turnpike Troubadours will reunite and return to touring starting next year. The band went on indefinite hiatus in May 2019, less than two years after they released their successful fifth album A Long Way From Your Heart. Tickets for their first show at the Red Rocks Amphitheater outside Denver on May 14 went on sale Friday. The Oklahoma-based band also plans to record new music.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
cltampa.com

Turkish darkwave band She Past Away plays Ybor City this Friday

She Past Away formed in 2006, but its sound comes from a time way before that. The Turkish post-punk band nails the darkwave nostalgia vibe with Peter Murphy-style vocals and synth that’ll make you want to storm The Castle. Check out the video to the band’s biggest hit “Kasvetli Kutlama”...
MUSIC
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
outlooknewspapers.com

LCHS Band Closes Year With Final Performance

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School Marching Spartans hosted a field show for friends and family prior to their last competition of the season. The enthusiastic band showed off their “Diamonds” program that was written by Frank Sullivan.
HIGH SCHOOL
blufftontoday.com

Ring in the new year with the Emerald Empire Band

Residents still have a chance to ring in 2022 in Sun City with a dance party at the pavilion. Many residents have already purchased their tickets to celebrate at one of three of Sun City’s New Year’s Eve dances. While tickets are sold out for dances at the Lakehouse and Pinckney Hall, there are still tickets available for purchase for the New Year’s Eve Dance on Friday, Dec. 31 at the pavilion at 9 p.m.
THEATER & DANCE
gratefulweb.com

Fellow Singer/Songwriters and Friends Remember and Mourn The Loss of Country Music Legend Stonewall Jackson

Country music legend Stonewall Jackson passed away early Saturday at age 89 after a prolonged battle with vascular dementia. Some of Jackson's hits included "Life To Go," penned by the late, great George Jones, "Smoke Along the Track," "B.J. the D.J.," and "Waterloo," which later became his signature song. Over his career, Stonewall landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart. His 1971 Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry was the first "live" album ever recorded at Nashville's 'Mother Church of Country Music', the Ryman Auditorium. The late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry "with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs."
MUSIC
ComicBook

Iconic NBC Sitcom Cast Reunited 25 Years After Series Premiere

NBC has churned out a number of compelling sitcoms over the years, many of which have made bonafide stars out of its ensemble cast members. Among them is 3rd Rock From the Sun, the sci-fi comedy that aired from 1996 to 2001. Nearly a quarter of a century after the series first made its debut, it looks like the cast has crossed paths yet again. During the recent Vulture Festival 2021, several cast members of 3rd Rock reunited publicly for the first time, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, French Stewart, Kristen Johnson, Wayne Knight, and John Lithgow. The panel also featured a virtual appearance from Jane Curtin, as well as a pre-recorded message from writer Will Forte. You can check out a few photos from the event below.
TV SERIES
Popculture

The Beatles Biopic 'Midas Man' Reveals Actors Taking on Iconic Band

The Beatles are back under the microscope thanks to Disney+'s popular Get Back documentary on their last days as a band, but a new movie is hoping to dramatize their early days. Midas Man, which focuses on the group's manager Brian Epstein, has found the four young actors to play the Fab Four and producers released the first photos of the quartet together to Deadline last week. The movie will also feature comedian Jay Leno in a small role.
MOVIES

