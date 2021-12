Alec Baldwin thinks his career "could be over" following the 'Rust' shooting incident. The 63-year-old actor - who has six young children with wife Hilaria and grown-up daughter Ireland with former spouse Kim Basinger - admitted he is unsure if it is "worth" going back to work and he'd rather focus on his family in the wake of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins losing her life and director Joel Souza being injured on the set of the Western after a gun he was handling discharged a live bullet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO