Police arrest Kansas man after stabbing sends victim to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson police continue an investigation into a shooting that occurred Thursday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the alley behind the 320 Landing Apartments, 322 E. 1st Ave., and found 38-year-old Michael Pena of Hutchinson with several gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Pena was transported to an area hospital, underwent surgery and is now in recovery. As of now, no arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO