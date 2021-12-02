ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest Kansas man after stabbing sends victim to hospital

 3 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police responded to home...

Hutch Post

KBI: Man injured after knife fight, officer-involved shooting

HARPER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening at an apartment complex in Harper, Kansas. Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, a citizen called police to report a man who was observed damaging property at the apartment complex at 1123 Jefferson...
HARPER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after crash at Legends Outlet mall

KANSAS CITY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the victim. A vehicle struck Lawrence Edward Walford, 82, Kansas City, Kansas, as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Walmart, according to KCK Police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS transported...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas man dies after ejected in motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Thomas Sherwood Jackson II, 60, Fairview, Kansas was southbound on U.S. Highway 75 at 270th Road. The motorcycle traveled into the east ditch. Jackson was...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas man, woman captured after fatal shooting, theft

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have two suspects in custody. Just after 9p.m. November 24, police responded to a residence in the 200 Block of Yorkshire Drive in Lawrence reference a shooting, according to Lieutenant David Ernst. Officers arrived on scene and located an 18-year-old...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas man stole box truck with cabinets, flooring

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of E. Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Faith Furniture reported a 60-year-old man later identified as Mark...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Arrest: Man killed outside Kan. restaurant where he worked

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected in the deadly shooting last month of another man outside a southeast Wichita restaurant. KAKE TV reports that 43-year-old Marshall Green Jr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of intentional second-degree murder in the Nov. 10 shooting death of 45-year-old Monzell Brocks.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police ask for help to ID Kan. convenience store burglary suspect

SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify a suspet. Just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a business alarm at the Snak Atak convenience store, 1619 W. Magnolia Road in Salina, according to Crimestoppes of Saline County. At the scene officers found...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. man acquitted in 4-year-old granddaughter's death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police ID Kan. woman killed crossing street in motorized wheelchair

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash identified 55-year-old Tracey Crawford of Wichita. Just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Rock and Funston. On arrival, they located Crawford deceased after an apparent collision with a vehicle. Investigators learned that...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police: Man dies after he is shoved in Kan. bar parking lot argument

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal incident and have identified 50-year-old Stephen Long of Seguin, Texas as the victim. Just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance call at Blu nightclub in the 8700 block of W. Maple in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Police located Long in the parking lot, unresponsive with a head injury.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KBI: 68-year-old man found dead in his Kansas home

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Galena Police Department are conducting a death investigation in Galena, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, Galena Police officers were dispatched to 801 East 11th Street in Galena after a subject reported...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Sentencing scheduled for convicted Kansas City officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted of shooting and killing a Black man will be sentenced on March 4, a judge ruled Thursday. Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted last month of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

One person injured in shooting, investigation continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson police continue an investigation into a shooting that occurred Thursday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the alley behind the 320 Landing Apartments, 322 E. 1st Ave., and found 38-year-old Michael Pena of Hutchinson with several gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Pena was transported to an area hospital, underwent surgery and is now in recovery. As of now, no arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Teen suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hutch Post

Jewish education center in Kansas City vandalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police continue to investigate vandalism at a Jewish community and educational center on the city's upscale Country Club Plaza. Rabbi Yitzchak Itkin said vandals who hit the Chabad on the Plaza Tuesday morning threw papers and books around, tore out electric wires and caused water damage throughout the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Kansas City house fire: 2 dead, firefighter injured

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two people died and one firefighter was injured in an early Friday morning house fire on the north end of Kansas City, officials said. A neighbor called 911 around 5:40 a.m. to report smoke coming from the house, and firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home, officials said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Special ceremony today for area residents that saved a life

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two local residents will be honored today for taking quick action to save a person's life. On Oct. 2, a local resident was at Midwest Superstore at 1100 E. 30th St. and went into cardiac arrest. Midwest staff called 911. In the meantime, Britnea Weaver, a nurse with Hutchinson Clinic, and Greg Flores, who is employed at Midwest Superstore, stepped forward and performed CPR.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

