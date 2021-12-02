ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

It's December and it hasn't snowed in Denver yet. That's never been recorded

By Derek Van Dam
CNN
CNN
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been 224 consecutive days since it snowed a measurable amount in Denver, and since snowfall records began in 1882, Denver has never entered December without measurable...

OutThere Colorado

Two waves of snow expected to hit Colorado, double-digit accumulation possible

Those snow dances must be working – fresh powder is expected to hit a large chunk of Colorado within a few days. A first wave of snow is forecasted to move through most Colorado mountain ranges from Monday into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters at OpenSnow.com indicate that this will drop somewhere between two to six inches on most peaks. A second wave of snow is expected to hit the state on Friday, with potential for double-digit accumulations (See the full OpenSnow.com daily report here, which includes some resort-specific predictions).
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Where's the snow? Rockies winter starts with a whimper

Denver s winter has started with a whimper, and the parched mountains to the west aren't faring much better.The Mile High City has already shattered its 87-year-old record for the latest measurable snowfall set on Nov. 21, 1934, and it's a little more than a week away from breaking an 1887 record of 235 consecutive days without snow.The scenario is playing out across much of the Rocky Mountains, as far north as Montana and in the broader Western United States, which is experiencing a megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change. It's only the second time since 1976...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

The search for the Michigan school shooting suspect's parents

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old charged with murder in Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan, may be driving in a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office announced. Their car has the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203, officials said. Earlier today, Oakland County...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

No snow: Denver’s weather makes history

DENVER — Denver’s weather is one for the record books, as the calendar turned to December with no measurable snowfall. The National Weather Service has been keeping snow records since 1882. Before 2021, the latest date for measurable snow was Nov. 21, 1934. The last time snow fell in Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Guardian

Winter heatwave breaks records in four US states

A record-breaking heatwave has swept large parts of the US, with much of the country experiencing balmy conditions even as Americans move into what is supposed to be meteorological winter. Much of the western half of the US has seen temperatures 35F (19C) above average for this time of year...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

CNN

Here's why the US government is changing rent relief distribution

There is still emergency rental assistance available for those struggling to cover their rent because of the pandemic. But some of that aid will soon be shifted to places that have run out of funds and still have people in need of help. The US Department of Treasury will begin...
ADVOCACY
CBS Denver

No Snow In Colorado This Weekend, But Hawaii Has A Blizzard Warning

DENVER (CBS4) – Despite happening just about every year it’s hard to fathom snow in Hawaii. Our 50th state is known more for surfing, beaches and volcanoes than fluffy flakes. But the white stuff will fall on the highest peaks this weekend with forecasters calling for up to a foot or more on summits like Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. Heavy rain is expected to fall in the lower elevations where a Flash Flood Watch in effect. The stormy weather will include strong and gusty winds with the potential for speeds to reach 100 mph or more on the highest peaks of the Big Island. The combination of wind and snow has prompted a Blizzard Warning starting Friday evening. Mauna Kea has a peak of 13,803 feet above sea level and Mauna Loa reaches 13,679 feet above sea level. After weeks of warm and dry weather in Colorado we finally see a pattern change that will start taking shape next week. A shift in the jet stream will allow much colder air to move south from Canada. We’ll also see some better chances for snow return to the mountains and potentially in Denver too by next weekend.
COLORADO STATE
WOKV

Action News Jax

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cooldown we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

KIRO 7 Seattle

WSB Radio

