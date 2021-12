Hello everyone! I’m Zach Zebrowski, Product Owner at Systemic Reaction, and I’m here to welcome you to Generation Zero and the world of Östertörn!. But first, let’s talk a little about the game for those of you who are joining us for the first time. Set in an alternative 1980s Sweden in the region of Östertörn, you’ll explore atmospheric and mysterious environments while engaging in first-person guerilla action against hostile machine invaders. But where did they come from? What is their purpose, and where did all the humans go? That’s for you to figure out as you scavenge for weapons and equipment to fight them back alongside an ever-growing Resistance.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO