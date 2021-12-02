Legislature OKs $10M for school security grant program that went unfunded for 2 years

Chautauqua County lawmakers recently approved a resolution to lease about 10,000 square feet of space on the first floor of the former Stearns Building in Dunkirk. The legislature voted unanimously during its November meeting in Mayville to lease the space at 60-62 Franklin Avenue for use by the county's departments of Probation and Mental Hygiene. Legislator Robert Bankoski of Dunkirk urged fellow lawmakers to approve the measure, saying it's a win-win for the city and the county...

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO