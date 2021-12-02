Legislature OKs $10M for school security grant program that went unfunded for 2 years

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved the timelines and guidelines for a proposed natural gas pipeline to bring Bakken gas to the Red River Valley. The Legislature has approved using $150 million from the federal American Recovery Plan Act, to be used as seed money for the project. $10 million of that will go toward a pipeline to connect Grand Forks with the Viking Pipeline in western Minnesota, to serve a proposed “wet corn milling” plant. Fufeng Group Ltd. is looking to set up shop on 370 acres on the city’s north side.
