Legislature OKs $10M for school security grant program that went unfunded for 2 years

WOOD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years after the state slashed funding...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

heraldstaronline.com

Grants aid innovative school programs

CADIZ — Educators in the Harrison Hills City School District have gained funding to support innovative science and reading programs for their pupils. JCESC Director of Special Education Amber Fomenko presented $600 Best Practice Grants to Jaclyn Cottrell, Susan Macenczak and Alisha Steele during the district’s regular session on Thursday. The funding will help the teachers procure resources to put their plans into action.
CADIZ, OH
azpbs.org

New grant program aids to improve Arizona’s school transportation

Arizona has a school-transportation problem. So says Matthew Ladner of the Arizona Center for Student Opportunity. Ladner joined us earlier today to talk about the state’s new 20-million dollar grant program to help modernize how Arizona students get to school. “The entire country has a school transportation problem right now,...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#School Security
pittcc.edu

Longleaf Commitment Grant Program Expanded

WINTERVILLE—A program created this year to spur North Carolina’s economic recovery from COVID-19 has been expanded to give the state’s 2020 high school graduates a chance to attend Pitt Community College tuition-free. The change starts with the 2022 Spring Semester and gives full-time PCC students who meet Longleaf Commitment Grant...
WINTERVILLE, NC
Times Recorder

$100K grant will expand workforce program in New Lex Schools

NEW LEXINGTON — A $100,000 grant will give a boost to a growing program at New Lexington Schools. The American Federation of Teachers began a partnership with the district starting with the grant to its Workforce Development program. It will allow the district to turn an old school into a hub, where the district will continue to offer credentials to its students, with plans to start after-school programs and community services.
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
Detroit News

Legislature OKs $3.7B spending bills, extra $40M for school resource officers

The Michigan House and Senate advanced two supplemental spending bills by overwhelming majorities Thursday aiming to push billions toward water infrastructure and millions toward law enforcement recruitment and retention. The supplemental spending bills make use of some state surplus money, but are largely drawn on the $10 billion in COVID...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theburlingameb.org

Educator Effectiveness Block Grant for professional development aims to support induction program, school climate initiatives

Over the next five years, the San Mateo Union High School District will invest more than $2.2 million in professional development through the Educator Effectiveness Block Grant, with an emphasis on supporting incoming staff and funding anti-bias training. This sustained investment in professional development, brought on by California’s budget surplus,...
SAN MATEO, CA
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Grant advisors voice doubt on program

It’s been about two months since the My Brother’s Keeper Grant Advisory Council was formed through the efforts of many, including Holly Dickinson, the school district grant director and co-chair of council, as well as members of the community who spoke their concerns. The goal of the council is to...
LOCKPORT, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County Legislature Approves Five-Year Lease for Space in Former Stearns Building

Chautauqua County lawmakers recently approved a resolution to lease about 10,000 square feet of space on the first floor of the former Stearns Building in Dunkirk. The legislature voted unanimously during its November meeting in Mayville to lease the space at 60-62 Franklin Avenue for use by the county's departments of Probation and Mental Hygiene. Legislator Robert Bankoski of Dunkirk urged fellow lawmakers to approve the measure, saying it's a win-win for the city and the county...
DUNKIRK, NY
Virginia Business

Grant program helps fund rural IT apprenticeships

Jonathon Evans graduated in May with a computer science degree and a desire to stay in his hometown, Abingdon. Fortunately for him, information technology company Wize Solutions LLC was seeking apprentices through a targeted state program that alleviates the cost of hiring and training employees new to the technology field.
ABINGDON, VA
VTDigger

Update the Supplemental Security Income program

The Supplemental Security Income program needs to be updated. It was originally intended to ensure that America’s aged, blind and disabled people would not have to struggle to survive. The program is a lifeline for many, providing monthly payments to about 8 million low-income aged, blind and disabled people. But...
BUSINESS
KNOX News Radio

ND natural gas grant program drawing interest

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved the timelines and guidelines for a proposed natural gas pipeline to bring Bakken gas to the Red River Valley. The Legislature has approved using $150 million from the federal American Recovery Plan Act, to be used as seed money for the project. $10 million of that will go toward a pipeline to connect Grand Forks with the Viking Pipeline in western Minnesota, to serve a proposed “wet corn milling” plant. Fufeng Group Ltd. is looking to set up shop on 370 acres on the city’s north side.
GRAND FORKS, ND

