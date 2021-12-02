Avis Bintner Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 95 year old Avis Bintner of Exira will be Saturday, December 4th at 10:30 AM at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira. Family Visitation will be Friday, December 3rd from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Burial will be at the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Avis Mardell Bintner, the daughter of Earl and Esta (Bengard) Frederick, was born January 18, 1926, at her parents’ home in Exira Township, Audubon County, Iowa and died November 30, 2021, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, Iowa at the age of 95 years, 10 months, and 12 days.

Avis attended rural schools near Exira and graduated from the Exira High School with the Class of 1944. She then taught country school for one year.

On December 11, 1946, she was united in marriage to Wilfrid William Bintner at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon, Iowa. Nine children: Dennis, Carol, Kathy, James, Michael, Patricia, Linda, William, and Steven were born to this union. They lived near Brayton, Iowa and Avis was a homemaker raising their children and helped Wilfrid on the farm for several years. In 1964, they made Exira home and she was employed in housekeeping at the Exira Care Center and the Wise Owl Hotel. In 1977, they moved to Manchester, Iowa and she was employed at the West Delaware Community School District until she retired. They returned to Exira in 1987. Wilfrid died on March 30, 2013 and she moved to the Exira Care Center in April of 2013.

Avis was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira and served on the Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed going to the casinos, scratching off lottery tickets, playing cards and loved to attend Bingo. In her spare time, you could often find her and Wilfrid tending to their large flower and vegetable gardens. In her later years, she enjoyed crocheting to pass the time. But most of all she cherished the time spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Avis was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfrid Bintner; daughter-in-law, Julie Bintner; son-in-law, Allan Hansen; great grandson Caleb Hargis; her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law Joseph and Theresa Bintner; sister, Dorothy Hansen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Nick Bintner, Gertrude Bintner, Agnes and Eldon Riesgaard, Duane Johnson, and Lorraine Bintner.

Survivors include her children: Denny (Pam) Bintner of Urbandale, Iowa, Carol Bintner of Ankeny, Iowa, Kathy Hansen of Ankeny, Iowa, Jim (Kelley) Bintner of Overland Park, Kansas, Mike (Judy) Bintner of Exira, Iowa, Trish (Bob) McElderry of West Des Moines, Iowa, Linda (Gary) Brooks of St. Charles, Iowa, Bill Bintner and significant other Kim Goodson both of St. Charles, Iowa, and Steve (Steph) Bintner of Indianola, Iowa; 19 grandchildren: Kim (Trent) Josten, Matt (Leslie) Bintner, Greg (Brigette) Hansen, Amy (Jimmy) Martin, Todd (Rachel) Hansen, Stephanie (Brad) Simmons, Michelle (Matt) Starman, Joe (Morgan) Bintner, Ashley McElderry (Phil Hargis), Adam (Molly) McElderry. Angela (Clint) Schramm, Nicole (Jeff) Dingeman, T.J. (Liz) Brooks, Billy Bintner, Adam (Lindsie) Hutton, Boone Hutton, David (Whitney) Hutton, Bailey (Wade) Williams, and Bryce (Amy) Bintner; 30 great grandchildren: Tessa and Abram Bintner, Sam and Ben Hansen, Addilyn and Kyler Martin, Aubree and Lane Hansen, Quinn and Hannah Simmons, Jace Starman, Brant McElderry, Gavin Hargis, Alayna and Lucy Schramm, Jaden, Emerson, and Coen Dingeman, Blake, Hailey, and Reece Hutton, Tabitha and Maddyson Hutton, Jaeti, Julie, Jemma, and Rev Hutton, Norah and Forrest Williams, and Allison Bintner and three great grandchildren on the way; brother-in-law, Arnold Bintner of Exira, Iowa; sister-in-law, Ramona Johnson of St. Cloud, Florida; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.