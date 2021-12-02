ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil climbs as investors focus on looming OPEC+ decision

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Thursday as investors adjusted positions ahead of an OPEC+ decision on supply policy, though gains were capped by fears that the Omicron coronavirus variant could hit fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $69.22 a barrel by 1215...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Shore News Network

Egypt PMI steady in Nov as input costs rise

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian non-oil activity in the private sector shrank for a 12th month in November as inflation expectations rose, causing new business orders to fall by their fastest in a year, a survey showed on Sunday. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 48.7 – below...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. Now, the Biden administration is celebrating beautiful organic OPEC-produced fossil fuels. They took the time to congratulate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Goldman Remains Bullish On Oil Despite OPEC+ Decision

Goldman Sachs commodity analysts remain bullish on oil prices despite yesterday’s decision by OPEC+ to add another 400,000 bpd to combined production next month. The bank’s analysts said they see “very clear upside risks”, per a Bloomberg report, adding it expected an average price of $85 for Brent crude in 2023.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Equities Unsettled On Omicron, Oil Drops On OPEC+

Fears about Omicron drove equities trading on Thursday, while oil prices fell as OPEC+ decided to keep on increasing crude output despite the new coronavirus variant. Oil prices had been rising strongly ahead of the meeting of OPEC and its allies amid expectations they would pause their modest monthly crude production increases given the added uncertainty Omicron brings to global demand.
STOCKS
investing.com

Oil Traders Cut Longs As OPEC Meet Looms

The latest CFTC COT institutional positioning report shows that oil traders cut their net long positions again last week, with the total upside position now sitting around one-year lows. The sell-off came amidst the ongoing uptick in the US dollar and renewed fears around COVID as a result of the identification of a new variant, Omicron.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Oil Eyes OPEC+, Gold Surprisingly Steady

Oil remains extremely volatile ahead of tomorrow’s OPEC+ meeting when the group will decide if and how to respond to the Omicron news and last month’s coordinated SPR release by major consuming nations. On the latter, I don’t think there’ll be a direct retaliation – perhaps a warning – but it may feed into any decision-making on the new variant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Stocks Under Pressure, Oil Awaits OPEC Decision

Wall Street takes another hit as Omicron spreads, Fed can’t help. FX market generally quiet, albeit with a hint of risk aversion. With oil prices plunging, traders look to OPEC for assistance. Equities drift lower. Another wave of selling hit Wall Street on Wednesday. What started out as a strong...
INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are meeting under the spikey shadow of a new COVID-19 threat as they decide how much oil to pump to a world paying more for gasoline. Thursday’s online meeting is clouded by uncertainty over the omicron variant’s impact on the global economic recovery. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and their allies, led by Russia, will decide whether to stick with pre-omicron plans for steady, modest monthly increases in oil releases or scale back those planned upticks. The fast-mutating variant led countries to impose travel restrictions when it emerged late last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Miami

Oil Rises as OPEC+ Sticks to January Output Hike

OPEC and its oil-producing allies decided on Thursday to hike production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. The meeting between the alliance, known as OPEC+, was hotly anticipated amid the emergence of the new omicron variant, which could dent demand. In a statement OPEC+ said that they will "make...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

68K+
Followers
32K+
Post
24M+
Views
