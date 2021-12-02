As supply chains strain, Vt. author says 'value chains' can link wealth creation to rural communities

Are you feeling the pain from a disrupted supply chain? I bet you are. Most of our members are, and it is likely going to get worse – and stay that way for an extended period. While the pandemic has aggravated our supply chains, many of the issues were present before the onset of COVID-19. Severe labor shortages are one of the main reasons for such disruptions. By some accounts, we lack over 100,000 truck drivers in the United States alone. This is a daunting challenge to solve. Additionally, already disrupted schedules have extended delays from days or weeks to months. It is nearly impossible to remove these existing delays already built into the supply chain delivery system. Because of delays, it has caused a new problem: a lack of carriages for hauling on both railways and trucks. This need takes significant capital investment outlays and will not happen quickly. Also, we have outdated ports due to a lack of massive infrastructure investments and globally expanding manufacturing and consumer bases. These complex and compounding issues contribute to a considerable challenge that will not be going away quickly – if ever. As we can all see now, it’s time that we all begin to adjust and seek a better future.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO