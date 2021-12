(OLNEY) The Christmas Lights Display in the Olney City Park are lit up each night, now through New Years Eve. That’s each Sunday thru Thursday night from 5:00 to 9:00 and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:00 to 10:00. Also, Santa Claus will be at the City Park Community Building on the weekends, from 6:00 to 8:00 each night on Fridays and Saturdays. Visitors are asked to wear a face mask while waiting and pictures with Saint Nick will be available. Folks must enter the City Park off of State Route 130. Those visiting the display are urged to give a monetary donation at the end of the route to help offset expenses.

OLNEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO