Bengals' Zac Taylor shoots down idea he'd consider Oklahoma's head coach job

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
It’s silly rumors season as the college football realm plays head coach musical chairs. And in an interesting twist, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had to field a question about his possible interest in a college job.

While his team preps to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, Taylor hit a media session on Wednesday and was asked whether or not he’d consider the open Oklahoma Sooners job.

According to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Taylor kept his answer simple:

“Absolutely not. We’ve put in too much work here. I’ve got too much respect for an organization that took a chance on a young guy that not many people would and have the patience to stick through two difficult years with this vision in place. Nothing has been completed yet so there is zero percent chance I would ever consider something like that.”

Whether the question presented to Taylor was a hypothetical or actually grounded in a report is hard to say, but his name doesn’t appear to have been brought up for the Oklahoma job.

Taylor is indeed an Oklahoma native who was a record-setting passer at Norman High School in Norman, but he left town after the Sooners passed over him, anyway.

As of this writing, the Oklahoma job remains vacant, and it’s one of several high-profile jobs that were thought to be capable of luring current NFL coaches.

