Growing up, if I wanted to ice skate I had to either go to a lake that had been plowed off, or hit up open skate at the hockey arena in town on Sunday nights. I loved lacing up my skates and doing laps and laps and laps with my friends around the rink, but I just recently learned about this ice skating loop in Maple Grove that sounds like something that belongs at the top of a winter bucket list.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO