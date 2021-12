The true remnants of the evolution of our solar system, comets, are some of the most amazing objects to study and view. With the dark of the moon coming and a new moon Thursday we have an opportunity to view one of these amazing celestial visitors. Welcome to a new comet, Comet Leonard C/2021 A1, soon to be visible with binoculars and possibly the naked eye.

