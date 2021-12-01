ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

2-state health officials react to first case of omicron variant in U.S.

By William Rioux
WIS-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first case of COVID’s new omicron strain is now officially reported in the United States. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced there is a case out of San Francisco. The U.S. is now one of at least 24 countries that have detected...

www.wistv.com

