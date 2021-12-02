SimpleNexus makes third consecutive appearance on Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, ranking number 292
Homeownership platform's mobile-first usability and end-to-end optimization of the home lending process spurs 433% revenue growth. LEHI, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced it earned the number 292...www.the-journal.com
