On Human Rights Day, the Spotlight is on Mexico on the Scientology Network

 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - “Equality,” the theme for Human Rights Day 2021, is a goal that informs the work of Youth for Human Rights Mexico President Raúl Arias and his team of activists. The Church of Scientology International shares his episode of Voices for Humanity on...

Fox News

Human rights begin in the womb

Editor’s note: The following column first appeared in Catholic New York -- America's largest Catholic newspaper. Everyone seems to lament the divisiveness in our society today—in politics, culture, schools, even within our beloved Church. One thing that seems to unite all sides is the worry that our world has lost...
RELIGION
uab.edu

Keeping human rights relevant during the pandemic

Nothing brings human rights into focus quite like a global pandemic. At the UAB Institute for Human Rights (IHR), we knew from the beginning that no matter what adjustments we needed to make in our programming or day-to-day operations, we had important work to do bringing attention to the disparities and devastations that COVID-19 would invariably wreak on the world. While we were grappling with how the pandemic would impact our own lives, it became the focus and mission of the IHR to provide information and insight into the perspectives and experiences of people whose lives were impacted in vastly different (and often more devastating) ways. Our interns got to work researching and posting about the horrors of COVID-19 for the most vulnerable among us, focusing on how the pandemic was exposing and exacerbating human rights violations for People of Color in the United States, refugees and displaced persons in the Middle East, women, persons with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S. and around the world.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
the-journal.com

Human Rights Day 2021 and the Role of Education in Achieving Rights for All

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - As Human Rights Day 2021 approaches, the Church of Scientology International shares the work of human rights activists featured on the Scientology Network. On December 10, 1948, the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights whose first article proclaims...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ZDNet

The Metaverse is a human rights dilemma

In the seventy-three years since the United Nations ratified the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world has been unable to agree on what rights, exactly, should be accorded to human beings. The very idea itself is controversial. The best that can be said of such idealistic documents is that...
INTERNET
David Miscavige
Taylor Daily Press

Giving space to human rights – DRTV

The week from Monday 6 December to Saturday 11 December is dedicated to international human rights. Several activities planned this week under the title “Give Human Rights Space” have been canceled due to the developments of Corona. 2 activities will continue. The English-language Studium Generale Human Rights for a Future...
HUMAN RIGHTS
eenews.net

Happy the elephant seeks human rights

Happy the elephant will get her day in court, and potentially open the door for other animals to follow, with the help of high-profile advocates who contend the lumbering zoo resident deserves a fundamental legal right. In a potentially groundbreaking case, famed Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe has joined...
BRONX, NY
amherstindy.org

Mark Human Rights Day With Speakers From Amnesty International

Source: Amnesty International, Amherst Area Chapter. The Human Rights Day remembrance in Amherst this year focuses on three rights that are central concerns for Amnesty International: rights of prisoners, rights of children, and rights of women. The observance will take place on Saturday, December 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Woodbury Room of the Jones Library. The program, linked to International Human Rights Day, December 10, is an annual tradition in Amherst. The event is free and the public is invited.
AMHERST, MA
ucdavis.edu

LAURELS: Award for Human Rights Education

Keith David Watenpagh, College of Letters and Science. Human Rights Educators USA, or HRE USA, has named Keith David Watenpaugh, professor and founding director of Human Rights Studies at UC Davis, the recipient of its O’Brien Award for individual achievement for 2021. The annual O’Brien awards were established in 2015...
DAVIS, CA
#Human Rights Day#United Nations
amherstindy.org

International Human Rights Day Celebration

Join Amherst’s Human Rights Commission for a candlelight vigil celebrating International Human Rights Day, Friday December 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Merry Maple Tree on the North Common. There will be a reading of the town’s 2021 Human Rights Day Proclamation followed by a Community Reading of the U.N.’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
AMHERST, MA
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
