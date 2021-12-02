ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Dezeen's top 10 cabins of 2021

By Nat Barker
Dezeen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver have the urge to get away from it all and retreat to a cosy cabin somewhere quiet and remote? In the second roundup of our review of 2021, we pick out 10 of the best cabins on Dezeen this year, including a metal tube in Russia and a house on...

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dezeen

Dezeen Awards 2021 architecture project category winners revealed

The 11 winning architecture projects for Dezeen Awards 2021 have been revealed. Winners include a clubhouse made of local pine, a cloudlike bamboo canopy and a conference centre with a sinuous roof. Other winners, unveiled in the Dezeen Awards 2021 architecture show hosted by LionHeart and Nelly Ben Hayoun, include...
DESIGN
Dezeen

Ten most popular Dezeen School Shows of 2021

We have now published over 170 school shows! As we approach the end of 2021, here are the ten most popular showcases of student work from throughout the year. Dezeen School Shows provides universities with an affordable digital platform to put the work of their students in front of Dezeen's huge global audience of over three million monthly readers.
EDUCATION
Dezeen

Ten interiors featuring classic and contemporary Danish design

Danish design is known for its use of wood, streamlined shapes and simple silhouettes. In this lookbook, we round up ten interiors from all over the world that feature both new design and iconic furniture pieces from the Scandinavian country. A hotel in Los Angeles, a barn-turned-house in Canada and...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Imperial porcelain tiles by Exagres among new products on Dezeen Showroom

Porcelain tiles that emulate the chromatic variations of fine-grained stone found in the southeast of Spain are among 10 new products featured on Dezeen Showroom this week. Imperial is a collection of porcelain tiles that replicate the appearance and elegance of marble stoneware, created by Spanish tile manufacturer Exagres. The...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Russia#Brazilian#Spanish
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Tiny Homes of October designed to transform you into a hardcore sustainable architecture lover!

It’s my favorite time of the month – when I get to explore and dive into some pretty cool tiny homes! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in the month of October! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a tiny home built from an old shipping container – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

This week we revealed this year's Dezeen Awards winners

This week on Dezeen, we revealed the architecture, interiors, design, media projects and studios that won trophies at the Dezeen Awards 2021. This year, 50 winners including studios, individual architects and designers were chosen from more than 4,700 entries from 86 different countries. The Stone Garden apartment block in Lebanon...
DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Cabins designed to be the ultimate post-pandemic getaway destinations you’ve been hunting for!

Cabins have been a relaxing and quintessential getaway option for everyone for ages galore. They’re the ultimate safe haven in the midst of nature, if you simply want to get away from your hectic city lives, and unwind. If you want a simple and minimal vacation, that lets you truly connect with nature, without any of the materialistic luxuries most of us have gotten accustomed to, then a cabin retreat is the answer for you! And, we’ve curated some beautiful and super comfortable cabins that’ll be the perfect travel destination for you. From an intriguing tiny pentagonal cabin to an elevated prefab cabin with a buffer zone to help protect it against harsh climate – these mesmerizing and surreal cabins are the ultimate retreat, you’ve been searching for!
CARS
Dezeen

An emergency cabin features in today's Dezeen Weekly newsletter

The latest edition of our Dezeen Weekly newsletter features an emergency cabin perched on the Dolomite Mountains in Italy. Architecture practice Demogo has built a small cabin within the dramatic Marmarole mountain range in Northern Italy's Dolomites. The structure has a full-height window that gives the impression of almost falling...
ARCHITECTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
dwell.com

A Family in Japan Makes the Most of a Tight Space on an Even Tighter Budget

After purchasing a plot of hilly land in a suburb near Yokohama, Japan, a couple and their young daughter were left with a strict budget to create their family’s new home. They approached architecture firm In Studio with the challenge of designing a low-cost residence that embraced the surrounds. Inspired...
ASIA
Dezeen

ODDO Architects builds TH House on tiny infill plot in Hanoi

Vietnamese studio ODDO Architects has found enough room for a five-storey family home on a backland plot measuring just four metres wide and six metres deep. ODDO Architects, which was named emerging architecture studio of the year at Dezeen Awards 2021, designed TH House for a small Hanoi site that is hemmed in on all sides.
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

Box Arquitectos tucks Windmill House into skinny site in Portugal

Portuguese practice Box Arquitectos has completed a narrow, white home in the dense urban centre of Ponta Delgado, with two volumes that face each other across a long garden. With a site just over four metres wide, the local firm designed Windmill House to require minimal "transitioning spaces" such as corridors.
ECONOMY
Dezeen

BIG designs cybersecurity hub in Slovakia to mimic nearby rolling hills

Architecture practice BIG has revealed its designs for a 12-building AI and cybersecurity campus in Bratislava, Slovakia, that will be visually connected by undulating solar roofs. Designed as a "tech neighbourhood", the development will contain the headquarters for Slovak internet security company ESET. It is set to be built on...
BUSINESS
Dezeen

Events Guide

A retrospective covering more than 400 projects by architecture firm MVRDV is among the events featured in Dezeen Events Guide this month, alongside major design fairs in Miami and Shenzhen. Other events taking place in December include a CPD webinar on Chris Precht's recently completed modular treehouse Bert and a...
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

DDAA Inc transforms traditional Japanese dwelling into pottery brand office

Architecture and design studio DDAA Inc has made minor tweaks to an 86-year-old house in Japan's Nagasaki prefecture to turn it into an office for ceramics brand Maruhiro. The converted home is situated in Hasami, a historic area that first began producing porcelain pottery more than 400 years ago during the Edo period.
DESIGN
techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy