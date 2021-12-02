ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar General forecasts tepid full-year profit as costs surge

By Mehr Bedi
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp (DG.N) on Thursday forecast annual sales and profit largely below expectations as the discount retailer battles higher costs triggered by the pandemic.

Spiraling freight costs, shipping delays and other supply-chain snarls at a time when labor and raw materials are getting costlier have pinched profit outlooks at dollar stores that already operate on razor-thin margins.

Rival Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) also forecast holiday-quarter profit below expectations last week and raised its pricing point to $1.25 for most items at its namesake stores to boost margins.

Dollar General, which typically sells products for $10 or less, announced a target of about 1,000 new pOpshelf stores, aimed at wealthier customers who enjoy a treasure-hunting experience, by the end of fiscal 2025.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company also announced plans for an international expansion for the first time, saying it expects to open up to 10 stores in Mexico by the end of fiscal 2022.

Dollar General narrowed its fiscal 2021 sales growth forecast to between 1% and 1.5%, the midpoint of which was below expectations.

Its full-year earnings forecast of $9.90 to $10.20 per share was also largely below analysts' average estimate of $10.20, according to Refintiv IBES data.

Evercore ISI analyst Micheal Montani said while Dollar General was doing what is right for its lower income consumer by investing in wages and maintaining pricing, the higher costs would squeeze already low margins and these costs would be "tangible" for investors in the near term.

Shares of Dollar General were down about 1.3% in morning trading.

Net sales rose to $8.52 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, marginally above analysts' expectations, from $8.20 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Dollar Tree is raising its prices for good

(Black Information Network)—It’s no secret that the nation’s economy is reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Record-high prices at the grocery store and gas pumps have plagued Americans for weeks, and now one of the last low-priced retailers is raising following suit. Dollar Tree announced Tuesday (November 23)...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar General#Dollar Stores#Thomson Reuters#Popshelf#Refintiv Ibes#Evercore Isi
CNN

Dollar General is targeting new customers with a new store model and name

New York (CNN Business) — Dollar General has become a retail empire by building small stores in rural towns across America to attract mainly low-income shoppers. Now, the company will expand its push to win wealthier customers in the suburbs using a new store model and name: Popshelf. Dollar General...
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Dollar General opening more $5 or less Popshelf stores

Getting more bang for your buck used to be the mantra of dollar store shoppers everywhere, but times are changing - and prices are rising. As consumers continue to contend with escalating prices for food, clothing and other items thanks to inflation, discount retail chains like dollar stores are rethinking their pricing strategies. Dollar Tree announced last month that it will be boosting prices to $1.25 for most of its products. And now Dollar General is looking to roll out more of its Popshelf stores, where most items cost $5 or less.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
invezz.com

Ollie’s Bargain tanks 20% following quarterly results

Ollie’s Bargain missed both earnings and revenue estimates. Ollie’s Bargain’s stock tanks 20% following results. The results were impacted by supply chain disruptions which led to the results being lower than expected. Shares of American discount retail chain store Ollie’s Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI) tanks 20% after the company announced weaker than...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Zumiez Delivers Record Q3 Profits

Despite challenging year-ago comparisons, Zumiez Inc. increased earnings in the third quarter as strength in men’s and footwear drove sales gains, and product margins improved slightly. In the quarter ended October 30, sales reached $289.5 million, up 6.8 percent year-over-year and 9.6 percent against the third quarter of 2019. Results...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pacbiztimes.com

Dole shares down after earnings drop

Westlake Village-based Dole saw its stock fall 2.5% on Dec. 3 after the company revealed a big dip in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021-22. Dole, which is dually based in Westlake Village and Ireland and is one of the largest fruit and vegetable producers in the world, saw adjusted net income drop 88.1% from a year earlier, to $3.7 million, or 4 cents per share. The company attributed the decline to weak markets in the company’s fresh packed vegetables business and inflationary headwinds in its value-added salad segment.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dollar General reports profit decline, plans for more than 1,100 new stores in 2022

Dollar General Corp. shares fell 2.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the discount retailer reported a third-quarter profit decline. Net income totaled $487.0 million, or $2.08 per share, down from $574.3 million, or $2.31 per share, last year. Sales of $8.518 billion were up from $8.200 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.01 and sales of $8.496 billion. Same-store sales fell 0.6%, just below the FactSet consensus for a 0.5% decline. Dollar General unveiled its 2022 real estate plans, which include 1,110 new stores, 1,750 remodels and the company's first international stores, with up to...
RETAIL
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Kroger, Boeing, Dollar General and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Kroger — Shares of Kroger ran up 11% after the grocery chain posted a better-than-expected quarterly report. The company reported earnings of 78 cents per share on revenue of $31.86 billion. Analysts expected a profit of 66 cents per share on revenue of $31.23 billion, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Dollar General Accelerates Adoption of Higher-End Popshelf Store Concept

Discount retailer Dollar General (DG) - Get Dollar General Corporation Report announced that it is accelerating the adoption of its Popshelf store concept which is aimed at wealthier, suburban shoppers. Dollar General says it now plans to have about 1,000 of the stores by the end of the 2025 fiscal...
RETAIL
drugstorenews.com

Dollar General plans to go international with Mexico locations

Alongside its Q3 results, the retailer shared plans to open 1,000 Popshelf locations by fiscal year-end 2025, and up to 10 locations in Mexico. Dollar General unveiled aggressive expansion plans that include its first stores outside of the U.S. and the acceleration of the rollout of its more upscale Popshelf store concept.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Express stock soars after swinging to a profit that beat expectations by a wide margin

Shares of Express Inc. soared 11.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the apparel and accessories retailer reported that it swung to a fiscal third-quarter profit and same-store sales that beat expectations by wide margins, although net sales came up short. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 30 was $13.1 million, or 19 cents a share, after a loss of $90.3 million, or $1.39 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 17 cents, while the average EPS estimate of two analysts surveyed by FactSet was 2 cents. Sales jumped 46.6% to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lands' End shares slide 4% premarket after Q3 revenue miss and guidance that lags consensus

Lands' End Inc. shares fell 4% in premarket trade Thursday, after the clothing retailer's fiscal third-quarter revenue fell short of estimates and it offered below-consensus guidance. Dodgeville, Wis.-based Lands' End said it had net income of $7.4 million, or 22 cents a share, for the quarter to Oct. 29, flat versus the $7.2 million, or 22 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose 4.4% to $375.8 million from $360.0 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 21 cents and revenue of $398.0 million. Margins fell by about 100 basis points, mostly due...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

